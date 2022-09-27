Read full article on original website
Related
Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
‘Dr. Bob’ hopes to upset Bergman in northern Michigan congressional race
Michigan is a swing state, but to call northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula a swing district – with its sizable tilt toward Republicans – would be inaccurate. Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, full of picturesque towns and rural expanses, was represented by a Democrat as recent as 2010. But since 2017, voters have picked Marine veteran and former airline pilot Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, by the Wisconsin border, with wins by 15 percentage points, 12 points and, two years ago, 25 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy had an unusual request to help fix fumbles
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy was the first one to admit his play last Saturday wasn’t the best. There were throws he wish he had connected on, and plays he wanted back. Among them were the two fumbles he accounted for, both recovered by the Michigan offense,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ann Arbor-area state rep faces GOP challenger in Nov. 8 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two years in the Michigan House, state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, faces Saline Republican Robert Borer in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing in the new 33rd District, which includes much of the southern half of Ann Arbor and stretches...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
WILX-TV
Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan adds 14,678 COVID cases, 160 new deaths
Michigan identified another 14,678 new COVID-19 cases and 160 new deaths last week, according to the state’s weekly coronavirus update. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 27, brought the seven-day average from 1,849 cases per day last week down to 1,615, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It’s the lowest average since early July.
Advocates hope Michigan recycling overhaul sees daylight in lame duck
LANSING, MI — Advocates have set their sights on the forthcoming lame duck legislative session later this year as the last chance to get traction on a bipartisan bill package that would modernize Michigan’s solid waste management laws to boost recycling and composting. The 8-bill solid waste legislation...
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
$3M in upgrades underway at 2 waterfront Northern Michigan state parks
LANSING, MI – Camping improvement projects are underway at two Michigan state parks. The projects at Straits State Park in Mackinac County and Cheboygan State Park in Cheboygan County are the first of 11 across the state made possible by a slice of American Rescue Plan Act funds. “The...
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is No. 1 spot for fall colors, USA Today readers say
When it comes to fall colors, there’s no better place to be than Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. That’s according to USA Today readers across the country, who named the sprawling wilderness the best destination in America to see fall colors in 2022. The U.P. also claimed the top spot in the poll in 2018 and 2020.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 2