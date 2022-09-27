ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

‘Dr. Bob’ hopes to upset Bergman in northern Michigan congressional race

Michigan is a swing state, but to call northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula a swing district – with its sizable tilt toward Republicans – would be inaccurate. Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, full of picturesque towns and rural expanses, was represented by a Democrat as recent as 2010. But since 2017, voters have picked Marine veteran and former airline pilot Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, by the Wisconsin border, with wins by 15 percentage points, 12 points and, two years ago, 25 points.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
City
Ludington, MI
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Ann Arbor, MI
Business
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Michigan Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
Port Huron, MI
State
Kentucky State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
US 103.1

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Deadline for Michigan Home Heating Credit is Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is less than a week for eligible people in Michigan to apply for a credit that could help them pay their electric bills. The Michigan Home Heating Credit is available for certain low-income people, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It provides funds to help pay for electrical bills as the weather gets colder.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Ferries#Lake Michigan#Hydrogen Production#Midwestern
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan adds 14,678 COVID cases, 160 new deaths

Michigan identified another 14,678 new COVID-19 cases and 160 new deaths last week, according to the state’s weekly coronavirus update. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 27, brought the seven-day average from 1,849 cases per day last week down to 1,615, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It’s the lowest average since early July.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy