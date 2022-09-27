Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
Pontiac man denied bond, charged with open murder in stabbing death
PONTIAC, MI -- A 62-year-old Pontiac man is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond after he was arraigned on a charge of open murder Tuesday in 50th District Court. According to WDIV-Detroit, Maurice Rushton was arrested at his home roughly 30 minutes after he allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler of Waterford Township.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in killing of WWJ anchor and attack on his family has 30-year criminal history
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Arthur Williamson was arrested for the fatal Friday stabbing of WWJ NewsRadio 950 overnight newsman Jim Matthew. It was an attack that also saw Matthews girlfriend, and their two kids seriously injured. Williamson was in court Monday. He’s charged with First degree murder, felony...
The Oakland Press
Murder charge issued after fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Waterford man
A 62-year-old felon from Pontiac was arraigned Tuesday for last Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a Waterford Township man. Maurice Rushton is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest and died the next day, about six hours after...
Michigan trooper shot during undercover surveillance in stable condition
DETROIT – A Michigan State Police trooper who was shot while on duty early Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Detroit is in stable condition. The male trooper was transported to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, MSP said in a news release.
Man charged in Detroit area radio news anchor’s death, injuring his family
DETROIT, MI -- A 55-year-old Pontiac man is charged in a Detroit area radio news anchor’s death and injuring his family. Arthur Levan Williamson was arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 26 in a Macomb County courtroom on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
fox2detroit.com
Man arrested at Detroit Greyhound station with meth, fentanyl, loaded stolen gun
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man wanted out of West Virginia on felony charges for distribution of fentanyl and meth was arrested at a Detroit Greyhound bus station while carrying a gun, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, according to a federal indictment. Charles McGee, 53, was arrested two weeks ago at the...
Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
Several arrests made after Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit
Michigan State Police said at least two people were taken into custody after a trooper was shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning.
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
fox2detroit.com
Argument leads to shooting at St. Clair Shores marina
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Shots were fired early Saturday at a St. Clair Shores marina. Police were called to Emerald City Harbor on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found shell casings. Officers interviewed several people and discovered that two people were arguing when shots were...
Voice News
UPDATE: WWJ news anchor bludgeoned to death with a hammer, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man is expected to be charged today with the bludgeoning death of WWJ-AM (950) newsman Jim Matthews and attacking his family in their Chesterfield Township home last week, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 42-2 District Court on...
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
GoFundMe created for Michigan radio anchor's kids after deadly attack
"They have nothing right now, absolutely nothing," said Sonya Healy, grandmother of the children traumatized in Friday's Chesterfield, Michigan, attack.
Star athlete and recent high school graduate killed in Clinton Township car crash
A two-car collision resulted in the death of a young man, now identified as Keegan Reed, a talented local athlete who graduated from Dakota High School this past spring. The crash is under investigation by Clinton Township Police.
