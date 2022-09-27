ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

Detroit News

Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
The Oakland Press

Murder charge issued after fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Waterford man

A 62-year-old felon from Pontiac was arraigned Tuesday for last Thursday’s fatal stabbing of a Waterford Township man. Maurice Rushton is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest and died the next day, about six hours after...
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
fox2detroit.com

Argument leads to shooting at St. Clair Shores marina

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Shots were fired early Saturday at a St. Clair Shores marina. Police were called to Emerald City Harbor on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found shell casings. Officers interviewed several people and discovered that two people were arguing when shots were...
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
