BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
Family Tree - Dr. Dre and Warren G
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
'DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Hip Hop Awards Edition' Returns For Series Finale With Hip Hop Icons
BET announces the return of DJ Cassidy’s critically acclaimed, groundbreaking series “Pass The Mic” with a lineup of heavy hitters. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Hip Hop Awards Edition” premieres Tuesday, October 4, at 11:30 PM ET/PT following “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022.
Lil Baby, Tyler the Creator, G-Eazy Turn Out for Black Music Action Coalition Gala as Jon Platt, Kevin Liles Deliver Poignant Speeches
Lil Baby was recognized with the Black Music Action Coalition’s Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award on Thursday night at the Music in Action Awards Gala. After being introduced with a video congratulations from his mother Lashawn Jones and Quality Control Music Group founder Pierre Thomas (pictured above at left alongside Lil Baby and QC’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee) as well as a letter written by Quincy Jones, the rapper took the stage in a dapper velvet black suit, which he paired with some reading glasses on stage. “Not only have you made music history and impacted the course of modern hip-hop,...
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
NYPD Removes Three Rappers From Rolling Loud Festival
The NYPD has removed rappers Sha Ek, Ron Suno, and 22Gz from the 2022 Rolling Loud New York Festival, according to the New York Times. The removals follow the police department’s previous nixing of five rappers (including 22Gz) from Rolling Loud New York in 2019 citing “public safety concerns.” Diamond “Bo” Brown, Suno’s manager, tells Rolling Stone that Rolling Loud organizers texted her the news on Thursday. “I was informed by Rolling Loud that NYPD is pulling us off the show. With no explanation,” she says via text. “How does a person who [has] no criminal record and no gang...
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'
"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
DJ Drama Confirms Snoop Dogg Has A “Gangsta Grillz” Mixtape On The Way
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama set an October release date for “I Still Got It.”. The Gangsta Grillz tapes made a comeback in the last year. Now, it looks like Snoop Dogg will be delivering a mixtape as part of DJ Drama’s famed series. The Doggfather confirmed that...
Diddy Delivers Hits, Joined by King Combs and Bryson Tiller at iHeartRadio Music Festival
At the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Sean “Diddy” Combs performed live. His set included hits such as “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy” as well as other timeless songs.
Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records
Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
Jack Harlow To Co-Host Episode Of “The Tonight Show”
Jack Harlow will be helping out Jimmy Fallon as a co-host for an upcoming episode of “The Tonight Show.”. Jack Harlow will be co-hosting an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October before his Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour kicks off his New York City. Harlow is expected to help with delivering the opening monologue, interviewing the various celebrity guests, and introducing the musical performance of the night.
FLO Is Apple Music’s Newest ‘Up Next’ Artist
UK R&B girl group FLO is officially Apple Music’s newest featured artist for its Up Next series, “a monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.” Comprised of Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma, the trio released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” earlier this year and it quickly became a viral sensation, amassing roughly 2 million streams within its first month. At the time, their EP, The Lead, was the biggest R&B debut on Apple Music globally.More from VIBE.comRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show SponsorApple Music Celebrates Juneteenth's...
Rihanna Reportedly Considering Over 50 Artists As Super Bowl Show Guests
The Grammy award-winning singer has plenty of options to choose from.
Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig
Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a Wilson NFL Duke football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023. In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone. More from VIBE.comDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty...
Music Industry Moves: British Composer Max Richter Signs With WME in All Areas
WME has signed British composer Max Richter in all areas, expanding its previous representation of film and television composition. Richter has written scores for more than 30 features, including James Gray’s sci-fi opus “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, “Mary Queen of Scots,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, the Oscar-nominated “Werk ohne Autor” and “Wadjda.” On television, his compositions have been used in “The Leftovers,” “Black Mirror,” the BBC series “Taboo” (for which he received an Emmy nomination), and the Italian series “My Brilliant Friend.” It also has been used by multiple major ballet companies across the globe. This year sees a further collaboration with British choreographer Wayne McGregor based on Margaret...
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
Watch Wu-Tang Clan & Nas' 'N.Y. State Of Mind' Tour Mini-Documentary
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have dropped a new mini-documentary taking fans behind the scenes of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour. The eight-minute film captures members of the Wu explaining the inspiration behind their co-headlining tour and reflecting on their respective paths to the top of the Hip Hop mountain while sharpening their sets.
