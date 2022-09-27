Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
abc12.com
Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
Absentee ballot preprocessing passes Michigan legislature for November, future elections
On the last day before leaving Lansing to focus on running for reelection, Michigan lawmakers struck a deal to let clerks start processing absentee ballots two days early to control an expected deluge of mailed ballots. More than half of the 2.1 million voters in August’s primary election cast ballots...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan ballot proposal preview: Term limits, elections, and abortion
(FOX 2) - Absentee ballots are being mailed out, ballot proposal language has been approved, and election season is entering the final stages of campaigning: the 2022 midterm is upon us. In Michigan, anyone interested in seeing what their ballot looks like can see so by going to the Michigan...
HometownLife.com
Election 2022: May-Seward faces off against Maddock for 51st District seat
Democrat Sarah May-Seward and Republican Matt Maddock are vying for the 51st District House seat in the Nov. 8 election. The 51st District incudes Highland Township, Milford Township, and White Lake Township as well as parts of Commerce Township and Springfield Township. We sent identical questionnaires to May-Seward and Maddock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Read the proposals on Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved ballot language for three proposals on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Proposal 22-1: Legislative term limits and financial disclosure. A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change...
HometownLife.com
Election 2022: Hepburn faces off against Runestad for 23rd District state senate seat
Democrat Una Hepburn is challenging Republican Jim Runestad for the 23rd District state senate seat in the Nov. 8 election. The 23rd District represents South Lyon, Lyon, Highland, Milford, White Lake, Clarkston, Waterford Township and Wixom. Hometown Life sent identical questionnaires to Hepburn and Runestad to help voters learn more...
HometownLife.com
Absentee ballots now available in Michigan: Here's how to request, return one
The midterm election is 40 days away. That means that starting Thursday, Michigan voters will start receiving and returning their absentee ballots. Positions up for election this fall include Michigan's top three statewide offices − governor, attorney general and secretary of state − as well as two Michigan Supreme Court seats, the state's congressional delegation, every seat in the state Legislature, seats on university and K-12 school boards and more. Voters will also have a chance to weigh in on ballot measures regarding term limits and financial disclosures for state lawmakers, voting rights and abortion rights.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Dr. Bob’ hopes to upset Bergman in northern Michigan congressional race
Michigan is a swing state, but to call northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula a swing district – with its sizable tilt toward Republicans – would be inaccurate. Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, full of picturesque towns and rural expanses, was represented by a Democrat as recent as 2010. But since 2017, voters have picked Marine veteran and former airline pilot Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, by the Wisconsin border, with wins by 15 percentage points, 12 points and, two years ago, 25 points.
HometownLife.com
Meet your congress, legislative hopefuls at Oct. 1 breakfast by nonpartisan Livonia group
Michigan's redistricting effort left Livonia with a much different landscape than the one voters are accustomed to when it comes to state office. Historically, the city has been mostly represented by one house seat and one senate seat. Now it's split between three house seats and two senate seats. To...
abc12.com
Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
Voters in 4 counties will decide Michigan House seat covering southeast Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in a new southeast Michigan House of Representatives district covering parts of four different counties will decide between a Wayne County Democrat and a Monroe County Republican at the ballot box in November. GOP candidate Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township, a retired truck owner-operator, faces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newcomers pursue state House seat for Bay, Genesee, Saginaw, Tuscola counties
VASSAR, MI — Fresh from besting incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in the August primary election, Republican Matthew Bierlein will face Democrat Paul M. Whitney in the race for the state House 97th District in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. Bierlein beat Wakeman 3,711 to 2,532 votes...
bridgemi.com
Michigan's race for Congress: Shri Thanedar is heavy favorite in 13th District
Thanedar, an Indian-American chemist and entrepreneur, ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 before moving to Detroit and being elected to the state House in the 2020 election. He supports abortion rights, a single-payer health care system, gun control measures and further investments in education. Drawing on his own...
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
HometownLife.com
Meet the candidates for Redford Union's school board
On Nov. 8, voters in the Redford Union School District will choose three people to serve on the school board for six years. Eight candidates are on the ballot. School board members oversee the district and is the governing body Superintendent Jasen Witt reports to. The school board does not run day-to-day operations; that is the role of the superintendent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
HometownLife.com
Meet the seven candidates running for Livonia's school board
On Nov. 8, voters in the Livonia Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Superintendent Andrea Oquist reports to the school board members, who oversee the overall direction for the district. Trustees serve four-year terms and are paid $50 per meeting. Hometown Life sent each candidate a...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
bridgemi.com
Michigan absentee ballots mailed this week for Nov. 8 election: What to know
Absentee ballots could be hitting mailboxes of voters who requested them soon in Michigan. Clerks are required to make absentee ballots available to voters at least 40 days prior to the election, which this year falls on Sept. 29. Some clerks around the state are making ballots available even earlier...
Comments / 1