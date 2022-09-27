ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Election 2022: May-Seward faces off against Maddock for 51st District seat

Democrat Sarah May-Seward and Republican Matt Maddock are vying for the 51st District House seat in the Nov. 8 election. The 51st District incudes Highland Township, Milford Township, and White Lake Township as well as parts of Commerce Township and Springfield Township. We sent identical questionnaires to May-Seward and Maddock...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Howell, MI
Elections
City
Whitmore Lake, MI
City
Dexter, MI
City
Green Oak Township, MI
City
Brighton, MI
City
Fenton, MI
Fenton, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Howell, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Brighton, MI
Government
City
Howell, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Read the proposals on Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved ballot language for three proposals on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Proposal 22-1: Legislative term limits and financial disclosure. A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Absentee ballots now available in Michigan: Here's how to request, return one

The midterm election is 40 days away. That means that starting Thursday, Michigan voters will start receiving and returning their absentee ballots. Positions up for election this fall include Michigan's top three statewide offices − governor, attorney general and secretary of state − as well as two Michigan Supreme Court seats, the state's congressional delegation, every seat in the state Legislature, seats on university and K-12 school boards and more. Voters will also have a chance to weigh in on ballot measures regarding term limits and financial disclosures for state lawmakers, voting rights and abortion rights.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Theis
The Flint Journal

‘Dr. Bob’ hopes to upset Bergman in northern Michigan congressional race

Michigan is a swing state, but to call northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula a swing district – with its sizable tilt toward Republicans – would be inaccurate. Michigan’s 1st Congressional District, full of picturesque towns and rural expanses, was represented by a Democrat as recent as 2010. But since 2017, voters have picked Marine veteran and former airline pilot Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, by the Wisconsin border, with wins by 15 percentage points, 12 points and, two years ago, 25 points.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Election Local#State Government#Legislature#Election Fraud#Election State#Politics State#Democrat#Republican#U S Taxpayer Party#School Board
bridgemi.com

Michigan's race for Congress: Shri Thanedar is heavy favorite in 13th District

Thanedar, an Indian-American chemist and entrepreneur, ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 before moving to Detroit and being elected to the state House in the 2020 election. He supports abortion rights, a single-payer health care system, gun control measures and further investments in education. Drawing on his own...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Meet the candidates for Redford Union's school board

On Nov. 8, voters in the Redford Union School District will choose three people to serve on the school board for six years. Eight candidates are on the ballot. School board members oversee the district and is the governing body Superintendent Jasen Witt reports to. The school board does not run day-to-day operations; that is the role of the superintendent.
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HometownLife.com

Meet the seven candidates running for Livonia's school board

On Nov. 8, voters in the Livonia Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Superintendent Andrea Oquist reports to the school board members, who oversee the overall direction for the district. Trustees serve four-year terms and are paid $50 per meeting. Hometown Life sent each candidate a...
LIVONIA, MI
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy