The midterm election is 40 days away. That means that starting Thursday, Michigan voters will start receiving and returning their absentee ballots. Positions up for election this fall include Michigan's top three statewide offices − governor, attorney general and secretary of state − as well as two Michigan Supreme Court seats, the state's congressional delegation, every seat in the state Legislature, seats on university and K-12 school boards and more. Voters will also have a chance to weigh in on ballot measures regarding term limits and financial disclosures for state lawmakers, voting rights and abortion rights.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO