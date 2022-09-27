Read full article on original website
Judge Medrano stays on Walmart case; D.A.’s motion for removal denied
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hours of testimony and evidence, appointed judge denied recusal of Judge Sam Medrano filed by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office. D.A. Rosales’s office filed for recusal of judge Sam Medrano appointed to handle the State’s case of alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on September 9. In the filing, D.A. […]
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
KVIA
Jail warden, brother arrested in connection to migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The jail warden for a privately owned detention facility in Sierra Blanca and his brother were arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one migrant and injured another, according to a law enforcement source close to the investigation. Mike Sheppard, the warden, and his brother Mark...
Remains of 28-year-old shooting victim confirmed by officials
EL PASO, Texas --Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed and had his body set on fire. Officials say the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) confirmed the remains found in a vehicle were those of 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. As ABC-7 has reported, 18-year-old Michael...
KVIA
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
KVIA
Woman shot in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents are helping in an investigation related to a shooting. According to the Border Patrol, agents from the Sierra Blanca checkpoint received a call from the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night around 9:17 p.m. The Border Patrol says they were asked to...
City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
DPS officials say Fort Hancock man shot victim in the face
HUDSPETH, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man it says is connected to a shooting incident in Hudspeth County on Wednesday. Officials say 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi, of Fort Hancock, shot one of three men found by a DPS trooper on I-10 east at mile marker 72 around 11 a.m.
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
County Attorney requests extension on decision to prosecute case to remove district attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal filed a motion on Monday requesting additional time to make a decision on whether her office will dismiss or prosecute the case to remove El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. In the filing, Bernal claims that despite the court granting the application […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on KTSM 9 News on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso residents can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTSM 9 News and on ktsm.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of...
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Woman charged with murder in east El Paso shooting caught on surveillance video
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the east side, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 24-year-old Rachel Rivota was the driver of a vehicle that drove up to 35-year-old-Christopher Ryan Correa on Sept. 18 around 2:20 a.m.
New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
