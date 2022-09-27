ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Judge Medrano stays on Walmart case; D.A.’s motion for removal denied

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hours of testimony and evidence, appointed judge denied recusal of Judge Sam Medrano filed by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office. D.A. Rosales’s office filed for recusal of judge Sam Medrano appointed to handle the State’s case of alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on September 9. In the filing, D.A. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KVIA

Remains of 28-year-old shooting victim confirmed by officials

EL PASO, Texas --Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed and had his body set on fire. Officials say the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) confirmed the remains found in a vehicle were those of 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. As ABC-7 has reported, 18-year-old Michael...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Woman shot in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents are helping in an investigation related to a shooting. According to the Border Patrol, agents from the Sierra Blanca checkpoint received a call from the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office Tuesday night around 9:17 p.m. The Border Patrol says they were asked to...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KTSM

City employees pulled from day jobs to assist migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics State
KVIA

DPS officials say Fort Hancock man shot victim in the face

HUDSPETH, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man it says is connected to a shooting incident in Hudspeth County on Wednesday. Officials say 26-year-old Erick Garibaldi, of Fort Hancock, shot one of three men found by a DPS trooper on I-10 east at mile marker 72 around 11 a.m.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
KTSM

Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
truecrimedaily

New Mexico Italian restaurant owner accused of fatally shooting wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (TCD) -- The co-owner of popular restaurant Forghedaboudit was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife and business partner. According to a news release from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 18 at approximately 7:42 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of Vista del Oro to a report of an injured female resident. A female, later identified as Kimberly Yacone, 48, the co-owner of the restaurant, was found deceased in the home.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy