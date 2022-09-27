ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Comments / 3

Related
WILX-TV

Bearded dragon found by Michigan State Police troopers during traffic stop

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - A bearded dragon was found by troopers during a northern Michigan traffic stop. According to authorities, troopers from the Michigan State Police Seventh District found the pogona hiding under the vehicle’s passenger seat. Bearded dragons are native to Australia, which is on the literal opposite...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Baby Born on the Side of the Road in Grand Traverse County

Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day here in Michigan. But northern Michigan’s newest baby found a unique way to make an appearance. That baby arrived Tuesday morning with the help of officers from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and a 911 dispatcher.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Mayfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLUC

Michigan State Police investigate death threat to congressional candidate Bob Lorinser

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating after congressional candidate Bob Lorinser received a death threat online. On Thursday, September 22, in a text response to an event in Elk Rapids, an unknown person said: “I am going to assassinate Dr. Bob Lorinser during this event, using a Remington .270 rifle from the rooftop of a nearby building, the moment he exits his vehicle.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Teen Dies in Clare County Crash

(source: Clare County Sheriff's Department) A crash in Clare County last Thursday left an 18 year old man dead. Police say the crash occurred around 6:30 P.M. when the driver, Adam Herron of Harrison, was ejected from his pickup truck in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township. Herron was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Great Day for Famished, Frightened Great Dane

HARRISON – It was a seemingly ordinary day on Cranberry Lake until a fleeting moment of fear and an innate urge to bolt instantly changed the course of one dog’s life forever – and likely the lives of some very caring humans as well. The dog is...
HARRISON, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Dispatcher#Sergeant#Law Enforcement Officers#U S
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing father, sister, 2 others

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year.Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell, admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported.Police were called to her father's home that day for reports that two people had been shot and wounded. They found four victims: Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot at the Boyer home in Grant Township.Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, authorities have said.Judy Boyer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her father and sister and second-degree for killing Salminen and Bacon, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.First-degree murder carries a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for November.Authorities have provided few details of the four killings or motives but said Boyer had a list of potential other victims.
FARWELL, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Traverse City, MI

People who have visited Traverse City, MI have called the place a “foodie town.” That’s because of its diverse array of family-friendly and fine-dining restaurants. Whether you’re more of an Italian pasta lover or have a taste for Mexican flavors, Traverse City has something for everyone.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy