Ochsner St. Mary, Thibodaux Regional announce births
Born to Alaysia Williams of Morgan City and Tony Comeaux Sr. of Napoleonville, a boy, Jaiden Amir Comeaux, on Aug. 16 at Thibodaux Regional Health System. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. —— Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cody J. Istre (nee: Emily A. Topham) of...
Trey Richoux is new VP at MC Bank
M C Bank has hired Trey Richoux as senior vice president, innovation director. Richoux will develop and oversee M C Bank’s new products, services, and vendor management. Most recently, Richoux was the chief operating officer at ROAM Destinations Inc., a venture-backed network of boutique RV parks and campgrounds. Prior to ROAM Destinations, Inc.
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 26-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the PoliceD epartment at 985-380-4605. 7:17 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Assistance. 8:18 a.m. East Garner and Onstead streets; Arrest. 8:41 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident. 10:10 a.m....
First responders prepare for the worst: an active shooter
Saturday was the day local police agencies practiced for the worst: an active shooter at an east St. Mary school. On Monday, police completed the exercise with a tabletop session and a mock press conference. The events coincided with a series of unfounded threats — on social media, written on...
Domestic, drug arrests reported by local agencies
Morgan City police reported domestic battery arrests Monday and early Tuesday, and St. Mary deputies made an arrest on drug charges over the weekend. Patterson police made five arrests after an incident on Leonard Street, and a Morgan City man is accused of driving away after his vehicle struck a Napoleonville hydrant.
Divas3 will perform the hits Oct. 3
Pop vocal trio Divas3 will be performing hits by some of the most famous female singers in music history in a live concert in Morgan City. The next in the Morgan City Live Community Concert Association 2022-23 performance series will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.
Patterson police make armed robbery arrest
Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
