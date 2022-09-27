Read full article on original website
Police catch SW Kan. suspect inside health food store after crash
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after chase and violent car crash. Just after 10:30 Friday, police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of 700 E. Kansas Avenue in Garden City where a vehicle struck a streetlight, according to a media release.
westernkansasnews.com
Wanted man arrested after leading Garden City Police in high speed chase
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On September 25, 2022, at around 10:35 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Kansas Avenue, in reference to vehicles driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers observed two vehicles race through...
2 Garden City chases, then driver injured in fiery crash
A pickup driver was injured in a crash in Finney County late Sunday night.
kscbnews.net
Road Closure for Maintenance– Plan Ahead Seward County Road O User’s
CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, owner of Jayhawk Pipeline Company in conjunction with Seward County Bridge and Road Department will be conducting road maintenance on October 11th Tuesday, 2022. This maintenance will affect individuals accessing Road O via North of Hwy 54 and Road 8 as well as Eastbound from Road M and Road 11.
thesyracusejournal.com
WELCH BRINGS MILES OF SMILES
SHS Senior Amanda Welch is volunteering weekly in Garden City with Miles of Smiles. It is a program that offers children and adults with physical, mental, emotional and social disabilities the benefit of therapeutic horseback riding. Welch has been riding horses since she could remember. Welch said, “They are gentle...
westernkansasnews.com
Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives
Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
