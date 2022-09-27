Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
AthlonSports.com
Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Very Clear
Cooper Rush not only has won two straight games for the Dallas Cowboys; he's now earning the trust of his teammates. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is calling Rush "Cooper Clutch" now. It's a big vote of confidence from the team's star running back in the current starting quarterback. Rush...
Move over Dak Prescott: Cooper Rush enters Cowboys record books after 3-0 start
Things looked bleak after Week 1 for the Dallas Cowboys as their one-sided loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended with Dak Prescott being forced out for at least a few weeks. But somehow, they’ve gone 2-0 since thanks to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The longtime Cowboys backup hasn’t...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
CBS Sports
Matt Flynn gives savage response to Aaron Rodgers claiming he called plays during his six-touchdown game
Aaron Rodgers' mind is a large part of the reason why he has become one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of his generation, and why he has been able to direct a perennially explosive Green Bay Packers offense seemingly like clockwork. And apparently, Rodgers fancies himself as quite the offensive coordinator -- depending on who you ask.
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited Tuesday
Waddle (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins estimated Waddle as a non-participant Monday, so he's seemingly trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Bengals. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, head coach Mike McDaniel intimated earlier Tuesday that he expects Waddle to play Thursday, but whether the wideout approaches the contest with or without a designation will likely be determined by what he's able to do in practice Wednesday. Waddle paced the Miami pass catchers Week 3 with 102 yards on four receptions and is sitting on a 19-342-3 receiving line on 30 targets through three games.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as Denver works to repair an offense that has been disjointed through three weeks. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Brett Favre scandal: Hall of Fame QB's foundation funneled large sums to Southern Miss athletics
Legendary NFL quarterback and former Southern Miss star Brett Favre is under fire for the role that his charity played in funneling money to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to tax records obtained by The Athletic and ESPN. During this time, Favre also reportedly tried to raise money for a new volleyball center at the university, where his daughter was a member of the team.
CBS Sports
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Dealing with shoulder issue
Davenport was limited at practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Davenport popped up on the injury report Wednesday with the shoulder issue that has plagued him for months. Considering that he was able to practice in a limited capacity to open the week, the defensive end appears set to play in Week 4 versus the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Logs limited practice
Bakhtiari (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Bakhtiari made his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing 56 percent of the team's offensive snaps. After his long recovery from an ACL tear in late 2020, it makes sense for the team to remain cautious with him, as they ease the left tackle back into action. Whether he'll be able to play Sunday against the Patriots remains unknown, but if he does suit up, he'll likely still be on a snap count.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was clearly in a lot of pain when he walked off the field which isn't a good sign.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Michael Pierce: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Pierce (biceps) is undergoing season-ending surgery Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Pierce faced a decision between attempting to rehab and return this year or get season-ending surgery, and he's ultimately decided to go under the knife. As a result of getting surgery to address his torn bicep, the nose tackle's torn bicep will now eye a return during the 2023 campaign. Rookie third-round pick Travis Jones will likely start in Pierce's stead versus the Bills on Sunday.
