Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Related
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
MLive.com
Tigers put 2 players on injured list, including rookie outfielder
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers put two players on the injured list before Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals. One of the injuries we knew about: Right-handed pitcher Matt Manning (right forearm strain) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night after experiencing arm fatigue during his warmups.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball secure after ricocheting into hands of Blue Jays' bullpen coach
Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the season Wednesday against the Blue Jays, tying Roger Maris' American League and Yankees single-season records. The historic ball reportedly would've been worth up to $2 million had it landed into the hands of a lucky fan. But on this chilly night in Toronto, the fan wasn't so lucky.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
CBS Sports
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Makes early exit Wednesday
Moniak left Wednesday's game early after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the sixth inning, Trent Rush of Angels Radio AM 830 reports. Moniak has already missed a large portion of this season with a broken finger, and it seems possible that he re-injured the same finger. It's still unknown how severe the injury is, but Moniak was clearly in a lot of pain when he walked off the field which isn't a good sign.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Harold Castro in Detroit dugout Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Jeimer Candelario will replace Castro on third base and bat eighth. Candelario is averaging 7.2 FanDuel points per game this season. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Tigers’...
WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Homers in second straight game
Knizner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss against the Brewers. Knizner led off the seventh inning with a homer off righty reliever Matt Bush to cut the Cardinals' deficit to one. The catcher's last 14 games have been abysmal at the plate as he's recorded a .098 average and .268 slugging percentage over 41 at-bats. After an 0-for-19 stretch over five games, the 27-year-old has homered in back-to-back contests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz: Not part of Thursday's lineup
Quiroz is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies. Quiroz went 8-for-19 (.421) over his last five games, but he will be held out Thursday with the Cubs starting nine right-handed hitters against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez. Christopher Morel will man the keystone for the Cubs on Thursday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: May not return for postseason
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said. O'Neill was expected to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Eight shutout innings
Wilson allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six across eight scoreless innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision. Wilson turned in his best outing of the season and struck out at least six batters for the first time since May 4 -- a span of 18 appearances. He induced 10 groundball outs and also generated 11 swinging strikes across 90 total pitches. Though he's pitched poorly for most of the season, Wilson owns a 3.90 ERA with a 23:8 K:BB across 30 frames and five starts in September.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
Comments / 0