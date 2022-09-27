ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief

The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
CNET

Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application

Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
newsy.com

Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October

An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
