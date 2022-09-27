Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Student-loan borrowers will automatically receive refunds on pandemic-era payments if they qualify for Biden's debt relief
The Education Department updated guidance on the process for receiving student-loan payment refunds. Borrowers who apply for and receive Biden's debt cancellation will get refunds automatically. Others can still qualify, but they will have to call their servicer to start the process. President Joe Biden's Education Department quietly posted new...
CNET
Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application
Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
Expecting Student Loan Forgiveness? 3 Ways To Plan Ahead Before Applying
For borrowers worried about paying off existing student loans, President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan -- announced in August -- may have provided some relief. See: What Is the Highest Income for...
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
Washington Examiner
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
newsy.com
Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October
An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness
Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Budget office: Biden's student loan forgiveness could cost around $400 billion
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report with the estimate and said it could go higher after a payment pause extension last year.
FOXBusiness
Student loan refinance interest rates rise for both 5- and 10-year loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Rates...
CNET
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
CNBC
54% of student loan borrowers say their mental health issues like anxiety and depression are directly related to their debt
While the previous student debt cancellations implemented by the Biden Administration have been beneficial for some, they haven't even put a dent in the debt acquired by many others, a new survey finds. Of 2,000 U.S. participants polled in a survey conducted by online education program, ELVTR, 63% of Americans...
