pvtimes.com

Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
963kklz.com

New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire

If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
Nevada Current

What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees in the state. Currently, Nevada has a two-tiered minimum wage system: The minimum wage allowed for employees who are offered qualifying health insurance is $1 less per hour than the minimum wage rate allowed for employees […] The post What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage appeared first on Nevada Current.
AOL Corp

How Nevada could doom Democrats' hopes of holding Senate

Nevada knows how to put on a good show. But in a year of buzzy U.S. Senate races, the Silver State is far from the top of the list. Georgia has a local college football hero and political neophyte challenging the South’s first-ever Black Democratic senator. Pennsylvania has a Republican celebrity TV doctor going up against a hoodie-wearing champion of the populist left. In Arizona, the young, hard-right protegé of Trumpist tech billionaire Peter Thiel is challenging Gabby Giffords’s astronaut husband. And in Ohio, a Rust-Belt Democratic congressman could beat a wealthy Republican whose hardscrabble upbringing was the subject of a Ron Howard movie.
nevadacurrent.com

Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser

Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
pvtimes.com

Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years

Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
Elko Daily Free Press

Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
Reno-Gazette Journal

GOP hopeful Michele Fiore sued, accused of assault by Las Vegas City Council colleague

LAS VEGAS — High-profile accusations of bullying, assault and battery against Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, a Republican candidate for Nevada treasurer, resurfaced Monday in a new lawsuit calling for her resignation from the City Council. "I am relieved today, as now the truth is being told," Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Fiore's colleague, said in...
