KOLO TV Reno
Political ad ‘Scare’ gives incomplete picture of Nevada’s abortion law
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The political ad entitled ‘Scare” says “Politicians are scaring voters about Nevada’s abortion laws.”. The ad also states the laws were passed by voters thirty years ago through a referendum. That’s true. Back in 1990, a bi-partisan group gathered enough signatures...
pvtimes.com
Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
news3lv.com
What is Nevada 211?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
knpr
Educator is first Indigenous woman to run for congressional seat in Nevada
There’s little new about the upcoming midterm elections this November. The process is, as always, virtually unchanging. But the thing about this race that is different than in years past are some of the faces that are in it. Elizabeth Mercedes Krause’s run for Nevada’s second congressional district marks...
963kklz.com
New CCSD Grading System Comes Under Fire
If you have a child enrolled in a Clark County School District class, you may be one of the many parents or teachers who are not happy with the new CCSD grading system. According to reporter Kim Passoth on Fox5Vegas.com, the new grading system took effect in August of 2021. According to CCSD representatives, the goal of the new system is to make it “equal, remove behavior from the grading process, and give students the chance for reassessment.”
What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans this November will have the opportunity to establish a $12 per hour minimum wage for almost all employees in the state. Currently, Nevada has a two-tiered minimum wage system: The minimum wage allowed for employees who are offered qualifying health insurance is $1 less per hour than the minimum wage rate allowed for employees […] The post What Nevada’s Question 2 means for the state’s minimum wage appeared first on Nevada Current.
Republican challenger in Nevada Senate race refuses to back FBI, calls it 'far too political'
HENDERSON, Nev. — Adam Laxalt teed off on Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, his Democratic opponent in Nevada's Senate race, at a campaign event here Wednesday, accusing her of failing to stand behind law enforcement in 2020 after a George Floyd protest turned violent. But after the event, Laxalt, a...
AOL Corp
How Nevada could doom Democrats' hopes of holding Senate
Nevada knows how to put on a good show. But in a year of buzzy U.S. Senate races, the Silver State is far from the top of the list. Georgia has a local college football hero and political neophyte challenging the South’s first-ever Black Democratic senator. Pennsylvania has a Republican celebrity TV doctor going up against a hoodie-wearing champion of the populist left. In Arizona, the young, hard-right protegé of Trumpist tech billionaire Peter Thiel is challenging Gabby Giffords’s astronaut husband. And in Ohio, a Rust-Belt Democratic congressman could beat a wealthy Republican whose hardscrabble upbringing was the subject of a Ron Howard movie.
CCSD staff air grievances at round table with Governor Steve Sisolak
Staff pay, class sizes, teacher retention, and a myriad of other issues greeted the governor as he sat with the handful of educators and counselors.
nevadacurrent.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands
The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course.
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
pvtimes.com
Tax breaks to lure up to 51 jobs to Pahrump in coming years
Five companies are expected to bring at least 126 jobs and $113.2 million in capital investments to Nevada over the next two years using tax incentives provided by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The companies include one Pahrump-based firm that plans to hire eight workers at more than...
Elko Daily Free Press
Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
GOP hopeful Michele Fiore sued, accused of assault by Las Vegas City Council colleague
LAS VEGAS — High-profile accusations of bullying, assault and battery against Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, a Republican candidate for Nevada treasurer, resurfaced Monday in a new lawsuit calling for her resignation from the City Council. "I am relieved today, as now the truth is being told," Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Fiore's colleague, said in...
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
KPVI Newschannel 6
RNC sues after Clark County refuses its public records request for poll worker information
(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Clark County, Nevada, for its alleged refusal to provide information about poll workers. Clark County declined to share information on “the partisan breakdown and political affiliation” of its poll workers, which the RNC claims it has...
