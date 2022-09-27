Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
CNET
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop
If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TechRadar
New AMD Pro Edition driver promises ‘giant leap’ in performance
The new AMD Software: PRO Edition 22.Q3 Driver has arrived - and AMD claims it delivers the “most significant performance advancements to date in all OpenGL applications”. According to the CPU manufacturer, users can expect up to 72% performance uplifts compared to previous versions. The team has also ensured support for the Windows 11 2022 OS update.
IGN
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop Processors With Up to 24 Thread, 32 Cores, and 5.8 GHz Clock Speed Announced; All You Need To Know
At the Intel Innovation event in San Jose, Intel has unveiled the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family. The new generation of processors dubbed "Raptor Lake" features three different processor models with two variants each, and it's led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor, which consists of 24 cores, 32 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.8 GHz.
Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'
A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
Intel has fixed 'the majority of the software stack issues' for its gaming GPUs says CEO Gelsinger
We're moments away from the Arc A770 release date, but even Pat Gelsinger admits it's not been an easy road to release for Intel.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Black Friday SSD deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sale
Here's everything to expect from this year's Black Friday SSD for gaming deals
Neowin
Apple MacBook Air 11" (2015) refurb deal — now just $247.99
Today's highlighted deal comes via our Gear + Gadgets section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 64% on a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11" (2015). Sleek, functional and portable! Is what you get with 9 hours of fast CPU performance and battery, and with 128GB of flash storage.
MSI's new desktop gaming PCs and motherboards are built for Intel's 13th Gen 'Raptor Lake' processors
MSI has unveiled a bunch of new pre-built gaming desktop PCs, Z790 motherboards, and PSUs built for the latest desktop chips from Intel as well as NVIDIA's new RTX 40-series GPUs.
reviewed.com
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors nail performance, but the top tier isn’t worth it for gaming
While AMD’s latest 7000 series desktop processors have impressive clock speeds, a new chip architecture, and a new look, their gains over the previous generation of chips are not as impressive as AMD’s move from its 3000 series to its 5000 series. The Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 7700X do put out some serious performance, but when you look at their gaming and content creation performance compared to AMD’s last generation of CPUs and Intel’s 12th-gen chips, their value becomes muddled. With last-gen chips currently on sale, you can get a much better bargain by buying one of AMD’s high-end 5000 series processors.
Apple Insider
This Mac mini with 16GB RAM is on sale for $799, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's budget-friendlyMac mini is made even more affordable thanks to a $100 promo code discount on top of savings on AppleCare.
Digital Trends
Alienware Aurora R15 now comes with Nvidia RTX 4090, Intel 13th-gen
Alienware is unveiling a bevy of gaming-centered devices that are sure to please quite a few PC gamers out there. The Aurora R15 is a powerful gaming desktop that includes Nvidia’s new 40-series GPUs and 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake chips, while the AW420K is a tenkeyless (TKL) gaming keyboard for those who prize desk space.
