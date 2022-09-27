ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

UConn football staff searching roster for fill-ins at running back, wide receiver as injuries decimate team

By Joe Arruda, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

As the UConn football roster continues to be depleted by injury, Mora and staff are doing whatever they can to find bodies to fill the gaps.

“If there was a waiver wire right now like in the NFL, we would be hitting it hard,” Mora joked Tuesday.

The running back position, which seemed to be one of the Huskies’ strongest before the season, has quickly developed into the one with the most dire need for bodies. Without star sophomore Nate Carter and his backup Brian Brewton, UConn has the speedy Devontae Houston, who has been playing through a shoulder injury and true freshman Victor Rosa.

In the last few weeks the Huskies have worked on switching defensive back Cam Edwards to running back and have been “searching high and low for guys,” Mora said Tuesday.

“We look at our roster like, ‘Okay, who on our roster – no matter what position – has played running back or could play running back?’ We discussed it with (starting defensive lineman) Jelani Stafford who was a pretty darn good running back in high school and we gave him a little consideration,” Mora said.

Stafford is 6-feet, 300-pounds.

At California Area High School in Coal Center, Pa., he ran for over 2,700 yards and 42 touchdowns. In his 2017 junior season alone he tallied 1,608 yards at 32 touchdowns on 156 carries, according to José Negron of the Mon Valley Independent .

Stafford had a 247Sports recruiting profile as a running back that listed him at 263 pounds as a high school senior. His Hudl profile is full of highlight videos at running back and middle linebacker.

Mora didn’t seem ready to give his starting lineman the ball just yet, though, saying, “We’re probably not gonna want to put him there.”

At the receiver position, which is also very thin without Cam Ross, Keelan Marion, Nigel Fitzgerald and Matt Drayton, Mora said freshman defensive back Lee Molette III has been playing at both spots in practice.

“(Molette) is a guy in high school that played some receiver so we put him down on scout team a little bit. He’ll play corner for a series then turn around and play receiver against our defense for a series, so we’re just trying to find guys,” Mora said.

Amidst a difficult stretch of ranked opponents or those on the fringe, the manhunt has been a double-edged change of pace.

“It’s been a little fun and then it’s a little daunting at the same time,” Mora said with a laugh. “I think if you don’t have a sense of humor about it, it’s just gonna drive you crazy.”

Jordan Morrison, a redshirt junior linebacker, has been in a similar spot to Molette, playing some receiver and running back in practice.

“Sometimes it’s robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Mora said. “We don’t have a lot of depth at most of our positions right now, we’re a little bit decimated so guys are doing dual-roles and what’s great is they’re excited about doing it. I think it makes it kind of fun for them, takes them back to their old high school days.”

For Dixon-Williams, who made 11 tackles against NC State, the desperate search for multi-positional players has been fun, and is keeping players on their toes.

“You never know when your number is going to be called so just be ready and make the most of your opportunities,” he said.

UConn, 1-4, returns home to Rentschler Field this weekend for its game against Fresno State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

