Effective: 2022-09-29 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond This product covers the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia CSRA **Heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds to impact the SC Midlands and CSRA beginning late tonight** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Burke, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Columbia, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Newberry, Northern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Richmond, Saluda, Southeastern Orangeburg, Southern Lancaster, and Sumter * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Burke, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Columbia, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Lincoln, McCormick, McDuffie, Newberry, Northern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Richland, Richmond, Saluda, Southeastern Orangeburg, Southern Lancaster, and Sumter * STORM INFORMATION: - About 330 miles south of Orangeburg SC or about 360 miles south of Sumter SC - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ian will move off the eastern coast of Florida today. Once over the western Atlantic, it is expected to take a turn toward the north and eventually northwest tonight and strengthen. This will put Ian on course toward coastal portions of central South Carolina on Friday as a strong tropical storm or hurricane. Significant impacts from Ian are expected to begin late tonight and into Friday morning across the Midlands and CSRA. Heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, particularly Friday and Friday night. Tropical storm force winds are also expected, particularly across the Midlands and Pee Dee region. There also a minimal threat for tornadoes, mainly confined to the far eastern Midlands. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia CSRA. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia CSRA. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across the Midlands of central South Carolina and east central Georgia CSRA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information from the state of South Carolina see scemd.org - For information from the state of Georgia see gema.ga.gov NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Columbia SC around 5:30 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO