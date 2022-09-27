ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program

By Miyoshi Price
 2 days ago
Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program could be added to the Desert Sands Unified School District. "We completed a very successful year with the Palm Springs Unified, and now we are negotiating with DSUSD to start our program," says the co-owner, Maurice Divirgilio. The partnership will host DSUSD students at the Elite Cosmetology School in Palm Desert (located in the mall). The junior and senior students can participate in Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program. The goal is to have students graduate with a career in cosmetology and no out-of-pocket costs or student loans.

