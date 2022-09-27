Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Four Semifinals in "Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska" Tournament
Four Nebraska-made products have advanced to the semifinals of the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament being held now through October 9. Manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite product in this head-to-head, bracket style competition.\. Online voting is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com. The...
State Teammates Working To Promote Child Welfare
Governor Pete Ricketts and leaders in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recognized child welfare specialists at a proclamation signing ceremony at the State Capitol. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month”. He credited leaders across the state for helping Nebraska to rank #8...
Ex-director of Ponca Tribe's domestic violence department pleads guilty to embezzling funds
The former director of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's domestic violence department has been federally charged with embezzling money meant for victims. At a hearing this month in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Andrea Rodriguez pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. In a written plea...
How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes
With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching Florida, Stacker lists 30 ways to prepare for and recover from hurricanes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
