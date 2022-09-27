ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Semifinals in "Coolest Thing Made In Nebraska" Tournament

Four Nebraska-made products have advanced to the semifinals of the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament being held now through October 9. Manufacturers, students, and all Nebraskans are invited to vote for their favorite product in this head-to-head, bracket style competition.\. Online voting is available at nemanufacturingalliance.com. The...
State Teammates Working To Promote Child Welfare

Governor Pete Ricketts and leaders in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recognized child welfare specialists at a proclamation signing ceremony at the State Capitol. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed September 2022 as “Child Welfare Workforce Development Month”. He credited leaders across the state for helping Nebraska to rank #8...
How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes

With Hurricane Ian quickly approaching Florida, Stacker lists 30 ways to prepare for and recover from hurricanes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
