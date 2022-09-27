ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connie Nielsen to Lead Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’ From Catalyst Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
 2 days ago
Connie Nielsen is set to star in the psychological thriller “Follow Me” from Catalyst Studios.

The “Gladiator” and “Wonder Woman” star will play the lead role in the film, directed by auteur Siri Rødnes (“A Gambler’s Guide to Dying”). Sam Hunt (“Chicago PD,” ”Empire”) and Stef Dawson (The Hunger Games trilogy, “The Dust Walker”), will co-star opposite Nielsen.

Principal photography will begin in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 25. The film is being produced by Devin DiGonno for Catalyst Studios. Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing.

Written by Catalyst’s Mark Pennell, “Follow Me” is described as a “tense” psychological thriller with “all the twists and turns of a classic Hitchcockian thriller, pushing boundaries and blurring the lines between relationships to reveal that money, secrets and deception is a deadly mix.”

Catalyst is the new banner from social entrepreneur Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf. It was formed to produce compelling, high-quality, and commercial feature films. The company recently unveiled its first project, “Switch & Bait,” which is directed by Michelle Salcedo and stars Otmara Marrero and Katie Clarkson-Hill.

Catalyst Studios executive producer Levow said: “Catalyst Studios was formed to deliver a slate of high-quality, fiscally conscious, commercially successful films with broad and identifiable audiences while giving new and visionary female filmmakers unique opportunities that have previously been scarce. ‘Follow Me’ is the second Catalyst film to go into production based on our mission.”

Nielsen is best known for the Oscar-winning feature “Gladiator” opposite Russell Crowe and “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” where she played Queen Hippolyta. She is starring in Viaplay’s “The Dreamer,” which premiered at this year’s Canneseries, Liza Bolton’s “Ocean Deep” and the AMC-Channel 4 series, “Close to Me” opposite Christopher Eccleston.

Hunt played Greg ‘Mouse’ Gerwitz on NBC’s long-running series “Chicago P.D.” and starred in Season 3 of Fox’s “Empire” opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, as well as “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Dawson is known for playing ‘Annie Cresta’ in The Hunger Games films, as well as the lead in numerous independent films including “The Paper Store” opposite Penn Badgley, for which she won the Oxford International Film Festival’s best actress award, “7 Guardians of the Tomb” with Kelsey Grammer, and “Painted Woman.”

Nielson is represented by UTA, Soli e Associati, The Artists Partnership, and The Lasher Group. Hunt is represented by APA. Dawson is repped by Innovative Artists, Morrissey Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

The Catalyst slate of films is being represented for sales by Highland Film Group .

#Follow Me#Academy Awards#Psychological Thriller#Film Star#Catalyst Studios#Hunger Games#Hitchcockian
