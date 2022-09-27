A woman was flown to a hospital in Spokane for treatment of injuries she suffered in a rollover accident North of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon on Pullman Albion Road. Deputies say the woman was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the road. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman responded along with a Life Flight helicopter. She was flown from the scene with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say she was not wearing a seatbelt and that speed was a major factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office did not release the woman’s name.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO