ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195

There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
COLFAX, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colfax, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Colfax, WA
Traffic
State
Washington State
pullmanradio.com

Several Highway Safety Improvements Planned For US95 In Latah County

Several safety improvement highway construction projects for U.S. Highway 95 in Latah County are scheduled to take place for the rest of the decade. The Idaho Transportation Department Board recently approved its 2023-2029 Investment Program which details plans for highway projects around the state. The agency plans to add a...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#U S Highway#Wsdot
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

City of Pullman officially opens Mary’s Park

The City of Pullman, in partnership with the Pullman Kiwanis, officially opens Pullman’s first ADA-accessible playground in Mary’s Park located at 1570 SE Johnson Avenue. Located on five acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010, Mary’s Park has a nearly-10,000-square-foot playground, complete with two play structures, and SpectraTurf rubber surfacing.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
FOX 28 Spokane

Eight fire trucks respond to structure fire in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Woman Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Pullman

A woman was flown to a hospital in Spokane for treatment of injuries she suffered in a rollover accident North of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon on Pullman Albion Road. Deputies say the woman was driving at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the road. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman responded along with a Life Flight helicopter. She was flown from the scene with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say she was not wearing a seatbelt and that speed was a major factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office did not release the woman’s name.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in AAA’s top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and for most people, it’s adding up. “I’ve just watched it get higher and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy