Interstate 80 reopens after crash closes lane to westbound traffic
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has reopened after a crash shut it down earlier today, Sept. 27. This was announced by the Wyoming Department of Transportation on Twitter after the road closed at around 11:05 a.m. today following reports of a crash and vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne
Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say. According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home near the 1900 block of Garrett Street just southwest of the Converse Avenue/Pershing Boulevard/19th Street roundabout around 9:45 p.m.
Fire destroys Loveland homeless encampment
A wildland fire destroys a homeless encampment in Loveland. The fire broke out Sunday at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street. It burned nearly two acres in the Cottonwood Run Natural Area. No one was hurt in the fire. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators believe it was likely sparked by either a cooking fire or a discarded cigarette from within the homeless encampment. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
F.E. Warren Drill To Include Emergency Sirens, Loud Announcments
Cheyenne residents shouldn't panic if they hear sirens, loud, and loud, possibly dire-sounding announcements coming from F.E. Warren Air Force Base today and tomorrow [Sept. 28-29th]. It's a drill, according to a news release from the base. The release says it's all part of an on-base exercise to test the...
‘She saw everything coming’: Greeley woman plans to sue after being hit by train while in police custody
A 20-year-old woman from Greeley plans to file a lawsuit against two Weld County police departments after she was restrained in a squad car, watching and screaming as it was hit by a train. The lawyer for Yareni Rios-Gonzalez said she was released from the hospital over the weekend after...
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation donates to help STEM education in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Rocky Mountain Power announced today, Sept. 28, that the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation will be donating more than $460,000 in new grant funding to help with STEM education and learning opportunities. In a release from Rocky Mountain Power, Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of...
Two teen suspects in custody after police respond to shots fired call
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night, Sept. 29., according to an update posted on Facebook. According to the post, officers were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired near the 1900 block of Garrett Street.
Increasing chance of rain before the weekend in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect an increasing chance of precipitation over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 30% chance of precipitation today, Sept. 29, which is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 79. The day will be breezy with west winds at between 10 and 20 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 51 and a 20% chance of rain. Winds will be to the west at between 5 and 15 mph.
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Nathaniel Kingston Gunn, 20 –...
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department
They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime. In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
Obituaries: Warren; Carpender; Rogers
Katrina Lanette Warren: December 17, 1984 – September 25, 2022. Katrina Lanette Warren, 37, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on September 25, 2022. Katie was born on December 17, 1984, in Longmont, CO. Katie is preceded in death by her father, Ivan Warren. She is survived by her mother, Debra Warren; daughter, Allana Warren; brothers, Kerry Warren, Lucas Warren (girlfriend Brittany Hawks); sister, Lindsay Moore (Micheal), and their children Aubree and Micheal Moore.
Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week: Beau Austin
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Triumph High School senior Beau Austin has been selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Oct. 3. He was nominated by the selection committee for his diligence, self-direction and hard work in the classroom. He exemplifies what it means to be a student at Triumph High School, a school release states.
PHOTOS: Cheyenne School Foundation ‘Run for #1’ Fundraiser
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Schools Foundation recently hosted “Run for #1,” a fundraiser designed to raise money for and awareness of the foundation. This year, 103 people participated in the event, and the foundation has provided a total of $737,000 in grants to Laramie County School District #1 teachers, $228,000 to LCSD1 special projects, and $190,000 to the Wyoming Department of Education.
