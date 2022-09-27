CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect an increasing chance of precipitation over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 30% chance of precipitation today, Sept. 29, which is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 79. The day will be breezy with west winds at between 10 and 20 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 51 and a 20% chance of rain. Winds will be to the west at between 5 and 15 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 8 HOURS AGO