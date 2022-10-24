ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

T Hawk, the real
30d ago

Please continue to fight it out, we need this right now without a doubt. Two horrible people insulting each other until they destroy each other fully!

Daffna Vaughn
24d ago

I don't understand how someone who clearly gave the crowd the go light to storm the Capitol is allowed to run again for the highest office in this land. The devil is alive and roaming this land.

The No BS Yoda
23d ago

I don’t agree with most of Desantis policies and quiet frankly thinks he’s bad for our country but I will agree with him 100% on this one. Trump is a moron and his supporters are even more so.

