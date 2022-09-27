ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

KREM2

Kootenai County will fund lake water analysis

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Wednesday to commit $50,000 to a project analyzing lake water samples for trace and toxic metals, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to provide the funds, which will come from the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
City
Rathdrum, ID
City
Hayden, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Hayden, ID
Government
Person
Pat Riley
#Fire Marshal#Emergency Service#Northern Lakes Fire#The Coeur D Alene Press
KREM2

New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Camp Bay beach issue remanded to commissioners

SANDPOINT — A decision on Camp Bay Road access has been remanded to Bonner County commissioners by a district judge on Sept. 20. M3 first petitioned the county in 2021 to vacate the last half mile of the road for a private subdivision. County commissioners initially approved the application, agreeing with the company’s contention it would benefit the public. The controversial decision prompted a huge public outcry and a Sagle couple filed suit over the decision.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
News Break
Politics
KREM2

Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
