ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Canadian Psychedelics Firm And Queens College Develop New Transdermal Drug Delivery System

Life and sciences R&D company Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF received a Controlled Substances License to begin an eight-month exclusive collaboration with Queen’s University of Belfast to produce and evaluate rapidly-dissolving and sustained-release hydrogel-forming microneedle arrays designed for the transdermal delivery of its proprietary DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline. Biomind Labs...
ECONOMY
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Benzinga

Magic Mushroom In A Pill? New Microdose Plans Enter Clinical Studies: Here's What Scientists Want To Learn

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. NMLSF, a biotech company focused on creating psilocybin-based therapeutics produced 1.5 mg psilocybin microdose capsules compliant with the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) published guidelines. NOVA’s new compounds would be used in support of a Phase II/a microdose psilocybin for Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) clinical...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Ecstasy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Diseases#Linus Stroke#General Health#Atai Life Sciences#Empathbio#Mdma
Benzinga

Biohaven's ALS Drug Fails To Meet Study Endpoint, Second Therapy To Fail Trials In Recent Months

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN announced results from a focused analysis of verdiperstat in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Verdiperstat did not statistically differentiate from placebo on the prespecified primary efficacy outcome, disease progression measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised, survival, or key...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
PTSD
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
MENTAL HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy