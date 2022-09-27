Read full article on original website
Mary Baskerville of Perry
Mary Baskerville, 61, of Perry passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday Oct. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at the Mandarin Café at 1117 Second St. in downtown Perry. Burial will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at a later date.
William Rhoads of Glenwood, Minnesota
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the St. Cloud Minnesota Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m., with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11 a.m.. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
DMPS counselor competes on 'Jeopardy!'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harding Middle School counselor Emily Hackbarth appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday afternoon. The Ames native placed second behind returning champion David Sibley, a Washington Episcopal Priest whose Monday and Tuesday winnings totaled $44,200. She also competed against Sam Wang, a New York statistics professor.
Perry swimmers travel to take on Oskaloosa, Newton
NEWTON, IA — The more than 30-plus members of the NCMP (Newton) swim team welcomed both Oskaloosa and Perry (each fewer than 10 members) for a double-dual Tuesday. The format used had each team scored independently against each of their opponents. The Newton YMCA pool is measured in meter,...
Perry wins two of three matches Monday
SAYDEL, IA — Perry defeated Des Moines Hoover and Des Moines East before falling to West Central Valley at the Saydel Tourney Monday. Perry (5-18) topped Hoover (0-9) on scores of 21-12, 21-16, then claimed an 8-21, 21-15, 15-12 win over East (2-12). WCV (11-9) downed Perry, 21-11, 22-20 in the final match for the Jayettes.
Perry volleyball looking for offensive consistency
TAMA, IA — Perry came up short in four matches Saturday at the South Tama County tourney, two days after being swept by visiting West Marshall in HOIAC play. Perry (3-19) fell to STC (2-12) 21-13, 21-12, to BGM (5-20) 21-16, 21-6 and to Class 2A No. 6 Lisbon (23-2) 21-9, 21-10. The Jayettes also dropped a 21-8, 21-8 match to Belle Plaine (15-9).
Perry Police Report September 27
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief to a phone in the 300 block of First Avenue. Donald McChesney, 43, of 500 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of violation of a no-contact order. Officers received...
