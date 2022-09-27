ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lizzo Play President James Madison’s Historic Crystal Flute

Last night, in Washington, D.C., Lizzo declared that she became the first person to play a historic crystal flute made for the U.S. president James Madison in 1813. (Rob Turner has played the flute in the past.) Lent to Lizzo by the Library of Congress, the flute was crafted by the Parisian watchmaker and mechanic Claude Laurent, before making its way to Madison and changing hands within his family—and eventually beyond—for generations. The Library of Congress cites speculation that Dolley Madison fled the White House with the flute in August 1814, shortly before the British descended in the War of 1812. Lizzo said, “Bitch, I’m scared,” and played the flute while twerking.
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Marva Hicks Dies: Singer-Actor Appeared In Broadway’s ‘The Lion King’, ‘Motown The Musical’

Marva Hicks, the singer and actor who made her Broadway debut in 1981’s Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music and most recently appeared in 2013’s Motown The Musical, died September 16 in New York City. Her death was announced by her family. Neither a cause of death nor Hicks’ age were disclosed. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha,” her family said in a statement. “Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts...
Behind the Death of Jimi Hendrix

On Sept. 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died. Born James Marshall Hendrix in Seattle on Nov. 27, his childhood was filled with hardship and tragedy, from living with different relatives after his parent’s divorce to the death of his mother when he was just 15. It was around this time that Hendrix picked up his first guitar, an acoustic for $5, and began practicing. Soon he was skipping school, moving in and out of bands, stealing cars, and avoiding jail time by enlisting in the army in 1961. Discharged shortly after, Hendrix joined his Army friend bassist Billy Cox and began touring around and playing for a collection of artists, including Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, and was playing with Little Richard and The Isley Brothers by the mid-1960s before forming The Blue Flames as Jimmy James.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89

Richard Roat, a character actor with 130-plus credits spanning nearly a half-century who appeared in many of TV’s biggest shows including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Murphy Brown, Dallas, Hawaii Five-O and Happy Days, has died. He was 89. Roat died August 5 in Orange County, CA, according to his family. No other details were available. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born on July 3, 1933, in Hartford, CT, Roat had a couple of bit TV roles before being cast as Dr. Jerry Chandler in the 1962 pilot of NBC soap opera The Doctors. He appeared in more than 170 episodes during the first year...
Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104

TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
Jack Ging, character actor best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide, passes away at 90 years of age

The acting world is in mourning on Monday, with news that beloved character actor Jack Ging passed away over the weekend. The actor - best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide and the Clint Eastwood Western High Plains Drifter - passed away at his La Quint, California home at 90 years of age on Friday, September 9, according to Deadline.
George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'

In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
