Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
Overland Park’s farmers market was voted best in the U.S. Meet the people who make it so great
More than 7,000 farmers’ markets across the United States competed for the title of “America’s Favorite Market” — but voters ultimately picked Overland Park’s community of vendors and entrepreneurs as the cream of the crop. “The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the heart of...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. She takes a trip out to the Louisburg Cider Mill Family Farm to check out all the fun you can explore in this week’s Going with Grace.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜
It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple. As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.
inkansascity.com
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way
They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
Columbia Missourian
A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City
The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
FOX4 News is working to help you save smart and get the best weekly grocery sales and deals through ads and extreme couponing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bluevalleypost.com
Land of Paws pet boutique shifts focus to Leawood after Prairie Village shop closes
After 28 years of serving Prairie Village, the Land of Paws pet store at Corinth Square is officially closed, and the company says it is shifting its operations to its remaining store in southern Leawood. What happened? One of the shop’s longtime owners retired, according to a July Facebook Post....
inkansascity.com
Tudor Reformation: Designer Kurt Knapstein Brings a Classic Brookside Home into the 21st Century
In 2017, Kurt Knapstein introduced his friends to his new home on a gracious street in Kansas City, Missouri. The classic Tudor had great lines and a generous lot, but it needed some care. “I’m only the fourth owner, and the house was deteriorating,” he says. “As soon as I closed on the sale, I hosted an open house for friends, clients, and neighbors. Immediately after that the house was gutted to the studs.”
KCTV 5
American Royal World Series of Barbecue is serving more than good food
KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Fresh out of the smoker at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue was a hog being cooked for a cause. Brad Orrison of The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint hails from south Mississippi. He’s competing alongside Operation BBQ Relief. Money raised will support those in Florida and the Carolinas who are impacted by Hurricane Ian.
gladstonedispatch.com
Rideshare drivers in Kansas City’s gig market want more protections from companies
April Shabazz at her apartment in Kansas City. She drives for Uber but doesn’t own a car, instead she rents one by-the-week and hopes to make what she needs for bills and the next week’s car rental fee (Chase Castor/The Beacon). This story was originally published by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkansascity.com
Truman General Comes to Grandview
When people ask Anna Sorge, the owner of Housewife, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, why she opened her first restaurant on the quaint, but relatively quiet, Main Street in downtown Grandview, she says it is because she felt the city of Grandview needed something that she could provide, something that had been missing. Now she has expanded her mission with the opening of her second storefront. Truman General is her new ice cream shop and general store that is now open in the charming little blue house that sits right next door to Housewife. The shop sells handmade ice cream by the scoop, bulk dried fruit, nuts, candy, packaged foods, floral, gifts, local artisan-made goods, a selection of new and used books, and a reading lounge upstairs to enjoy it all. Her goal was to create a gathering spot for all ages, and with both Housewife and Truman General, she is well on her way to putting downtown Grandview on the must-not-miss map. Monday – Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
KMBC.com
Fortune magazine ranks Olathe one of country's best in meeting needs of multigenerational families
OLATHE, Kan. — A new survey shows Olathe is one of the best cities in the country for people who live close to family members, according toFortune magazine. "It's great to be recognized by Fortune," said Cody Kennedy, marketing manager for the city of Olathe. "This is definitely up...
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood couple wants to light up backyard pickleball court at night under revised city code
At its Tuesday meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission considered and approved its first request regarding nighttime use of a resident’s backyard sports court since the city began discussing tightening rules around those types of amenities earlier this month. Driving the news: The application came from George and Megan Kopp,...
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
Comments / 0