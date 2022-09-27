ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜

It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple. As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Columbia Missourian

A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City

The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Meat Mitch

With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Tudor Reformation: Designer Kurt Knapstein Brings a Classic Brookside Home into the 21st Century

In 2017, Kurt Knapstein introduced his friends to his new home on a gracious street in Kansas City, Missouri. The classic Tudor had great lines and a generous lot, but it needed some care. “I’m only the fourth owner, and the house was deteriorating,” he says. “As soon as I closed on the sale, I hosted an open house for friends, clients, and neighbors. Immediately after that the house was gutted to the studs.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

American Royal World Series of Barbecue is serving more than good food

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Fresh out of the smoker at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue was a hog being cooked for a cause. Brad Orrison of The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint hails from south Mississippi. He’s competing alongside Operation BBQ Relief. Money raised will support those in Florida and the Carolinas who are impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS CITY, KS
inkansascity.com

Truman General Comes to Grandview

When people ask Anna Sorge, the owner of Housewife, the popular breakfast and lunch spot, why she opened her first restaurant on the quaint, but relatively quiet, Main Street in downtown Grandview, she says it is because she felt the city of Grandview needed something that she could provide, something that had been missing. Now she has expanded her mission with the opening of her second storefront. Truman General is her new ice cream shop and general store that is now open in the charming little blue house that sits right next door to Housewife. The shop sells handmade ice cream by the scoop, bulk dried fruit, nuts, candy, packaged foods, floral, gifts, local artisan-made goods, a selection of new and used books, and a reading lounge upstairs to enjoy it all. Her goal was to create a gathering spot for all ages, and with both Housewife and Truman General, she is well on her way to putting downtown Grandview on the must-not-miss map. Monday – Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.
GRANDVIEW, MO
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO

