ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Local SCORE chapter urgently needs volunteers

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VC2zU_0iCNL1Ch00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus and Phenix City chapter of SCORE, an organization that helps small business owners, is in urgent need of new volunteers to meet growing demands for its services.

According to Marv Lieberman, chairman of the local SCORE chapter, there are four categories of SCORE volunteers — people who do one-on-one mentoring, people who do workshops, subject matter experts, and some chapters have volunteers who do support work such as administrative work. The local SCORE chapter mainly needs one-on-one mentors.

“We have about, on paper, 25 volunteers in our chapter,” he said. “But on any given week, only 10 are available. Most of these people still have their own jobs, businesses, etc. And we get about 30 requests a week. So there’s really no limit to the number of volunteers we could accept.”

According to SCORE, training and onboarding with the organization varies depending on what volunteer positions people choose. Volunteers are guided by coaches as they learn the ropes of their new positions.

Lieberman has been the chapter chair for four years and said his chapter has always needed more volunteers than it had.

“So what happens is we have to ask some of our existing volunteers to take on more than their fair share of clients,” he said. “Or in some instances, we even have to go to some of our larger chapters like North Metro Atlanta, who has over 100 volunteers, and say, ‘Hey, can you take a few clients for us this week?’”

Now that most SCORE mentoring is done remotely using platforms such as Zoom, Lieberman said the locations of mentors aren’t as important as they used to be. However, he said the local chapter shares a physical location with StartUP Columbus on the corner of Front Avenue and Twelfth Street.

“We’d like to have at least 25 volunteers on any given week that could take on new clients,” he said.

Lieberman said there was a significant increase in people starting businesses nationwide during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with it came a significant increase in people requesting mentoring from SCORE. Lieberman said the requests are now back to historical levels.

SCORE describes itself as “the largest network of volunteer business professionals helping the U.S. small business network with one-on-one mentoring, workshops and many other resources focused on small businesses.”

To become a SCORE volunteer, complete a volunteer application at https://www.score.org/volunteer. SCORE will ask you to participate in a video interview. You can also email your local chapter chair at marv.lieberman@scorevolunteer.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WTVM

Columbus crime prevention program money at work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Homicides in the Fountain City are down 45% right now compared to this time last year: - a number, the mayor says, is lower thanks in part to the city’s Crime Prevention Program. It’s a program that distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars to non-profits...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO visits Mathews Elementary School to promote student attendance and engagement

MIDLAND, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County School District is celebrating Student Awareness Month by highlighting the critical role regular attendance plays in a student’s ability to succeed academically. This campaign was first celebrated nationally in Sept. 2013. The goal is to reduce chronic absence. “Chronic absences can be significantly reduced when schools, families, and community partners […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus nonprofit offering foster care in area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit organization in Columbus is expanding its services. They are now aiming to help more youth in the area in need of foster care. Boy 2 Men Development of Columbus is now offering foster care services, using referrals from the Department of Family and Children’s Services to connect youth with foster care parents.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Latest updates on Columbus pay study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts continue to increase the pay of Columbus city workers. We now have the latest details on the Columbus pay plan study. The assessment was launched to determine how employees are paid across the board. Over the summer, recommendations were made to implement pay raises. Tonight...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phenix City, AL
Society
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Alabama Business
Local
Georgia Business
City
Phenix City, AL
Columbus, GA
Society
Columbus, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Society
Phenix City, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Society
WTVM

Opelika Sportsplex to host 10th annual Senior Health Fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center is hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 4, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. This event brings together service and resource providers so that seniors and their caregivers can...
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

Local business in LaGrange gives back to military ahead of Veteran’s Day

LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – One local heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company is giving back to the community in a unique way this November. Air Force Heating and Air has been a LaGrange staple for 22 years and was founded by a veteran. This Veteran’s Day the organization will be giving away one free air conditioning unit to a veteran in the community.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The military’s healthcare program and government-managed health insurance, better known as Tricare, will be dropped from thousands of independent and community pharmacies. According to Military.com, the change with take effect on Oct. 24, with 14,963 retail pharmacies no longer participating in the pharmacy network. Defense...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Score
opelikaobserver.com

Pepperell Kids Reunite

OPELIKA — The Pepperell Kids held their annual reunion Saturday, Sept. 24, at the home of Janet and George Crawford at Lake Martin. The reunion has been held yearly since 2005, except during COVID-19. At the first reunion, 32 attended and were mostly ones in George’s class, while another year over 150 met at the lake. Members of the group lived in the Pepperell Village or attended the original school.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

ICF Freestyle Kayaking World Cup to take place in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — RushSouth Whitewater Park in Columbus will host two International Canoe Federation (ICF) Freestyle Kayaking World Cup competitions next week on the Chattahoochee River, according to Stephanie Woodham of Yalla PR “on behalf of Uptown Columbus and RushSouth Whitewater Park.” The first competition will take place from Monday, Oct. 3 through Wednesday, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
WTVM

Possible relocation due to water issues at Columbus Health Dept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Constant water issues at the Columbus Health Department have been causing headaches for staff and patients. There’s been no word on what’s causing the water issue for the facility on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. However, the latest incident that happened a few weeks ago,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn teachers equipped with Narcan to save a life in Fentanyl crisis

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Schools are trained and equipped to act in an emergency as the nationwide fentanyl crisis continues its wake of destruction. The CDC reports fentanyl overdose and poisoning is the number one cause of death for 18-45-year-olds. In addition, the Drug Enforcement Agency is warning about a brightly colored version […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Proactive patrols lead to stolen vehicles recovery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol conducted a proactive patrol over the several nights, resulting in stolen vehicles recovered, several arrests and more. According to officials, through area checks and traffic stops throughout the community, deputies were able to complete the following,. 60 traffic...
COLUMBUS, GA
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed

The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
TALLASSEE, AL
tjournal.com

Public reviews plans for Buena Vista renovation

a comprehensive renovation of the downtown area of Buena Vista has been selected as one of the projects to be funded by revenue from the River Valley Regional Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax. The project is expected to get around $2 million.   Members of the community were recently...
BUENA VISTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy