Read full article on original website
Related
kynt1450.com
Victim Identified in Helicopter Crash
The victim in a helicopter crash just south of Tabor Road on Tuesday has been identified. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says that Kevin Rehm, 65 years old from California was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says that an autopsy is being conducted in Sioux Falls...
kynt1450.com
Fire Prevention Week Upcoming
The Yankton Fire Department would like everyone to know about a couple of events that they have going on just around the corner. Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles talked about Fire Prevention Week…. The Department never stops its educational efforts to keep everyone safe, and utilize all three stations, plus...
kynt1450.com
Inmate Missing From Federal Prison Camp in Yankton
Law enforcement officials are searching for inmate Juan Ali Ramirez Ramirez who was discovered missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton. Officials say that Ramirez was discovered missing on Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Ramirez Ramirez was sentenced in the District of Arizona to a 36-month...
kynt1450.com
West Side Park Update
Last night, the Yankton City Commission met, and gave an update on the progress of the West Side Park renovations. Currently, the contract is expected to be completed in late October. The next City Commission meeting will be held at 7pm on October 10th, and the public is welcome to...
Comments / 0