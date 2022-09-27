Read full article on original website
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Gives Update On Response At Metalcraft Of Mayville
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department has provided some additional details about a response call to the Metalcraft of Mayville on the city’s northside Tuesday night. Fire Chief Michael Wesle says crews responded to the structure on 2020 North Spring Street around 8pm for a report of a small fire in a welding booth.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
seehafernews.com
Worker Seriously Injured In Industrial Accident In Saukville
The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old worker was seriously injured in an industrial accident Tuesday morning in Saukville. Emergency responders were summoned to Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant at about 11:15 a.m. A worker delivering oil to be used to make asphalt was sprayed with the hot product...
CBS 58
Portage man sprayed with hot oil in Saukville industrial accident, flown to area hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Portage man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old man was transferring heated oil --used in the production of asphalt-- from a tanker truck to a holding tank, when a failure occurred and the victim was sprayed with oil.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Disabled trailer removed, HWY 23 reopened in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the disabled trailer that closed off Highway 23 in Sheboygan County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are reopened on Highway 23 and the disabled trailer has been removed from the area. There is no...
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire; cause under investigation
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Firefighters on Tuesday night, Sept. 27 responded to the scene of an apartment complex fire on 49th Street near Deer Run Drive in Brown Deer. The call came in around 9:22 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from a two-story multifamily apartment complex. Crews were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire
CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
Man flighted to hospital after sprayed with hot oil in Ozaukee County
A man was flighted to the hospital after being sprayed with heated oil at the Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bicyclist struck in Milwaukee; man in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. It happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. Police say a vehicle was making a right turn when it struck a bicyclist that was crossing the...
One killed, one injured in Kenosha County Crash
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured and another was killed in a serious crash Tuesday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Fond du Lac River, PD gives latest details
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.
CBS 58
Man killed in head-on collision in Kenosha County
SALEM LAKES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Salem man has died following a motor vehicle crash in Kenosha County Tuesday, Sept. 27. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of County Highway F and 278th Avenue for the two-vehicle collision. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting outside Meijer in Greenfield; 1 wounded, 1 in custody
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Meijer store near 60th Street and Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28. A man suffered a gunshot wound and a woman was taken into custody. According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police shots fired outside hotel; teen wounded
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police says shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 officers responded to the Delta Hotel at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound....
wgtd.org
Briefs: Las Margaritas Update; Shooting at Delta Hotel
-0- The two fatalities from the Sept. 18th shooting at Las Margaritas in Kenosha have been identified as 33-year-old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35-year-old James Alexander-Hood of Racine. Two others who were shot have been released from area hospitals. In a news release, Kenosha police said the investigation is still "very active" but that no suspects are in custody. A department spokesman tells WGTD that the shooting was not a random act of violence and had been preceded by a fight. The owner of the bar posted last week that she voluntarily turned in her licenses to operate. A funeral service for Oliver was held last week. He reportedly leaves behind a three-year-old son. A gofundme account has been established.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released following fatal crash in Town of Farmington | By Washington Co. Sheriff
September 27, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased operator from the September 25, 2022, crash on Hwy M as Mitchell Allen Preisler (22) from the Town of Farmington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction...
CBS 58
Arson charges filed against Racine County man
RAYMOND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Following a lengthy investigation and interviews, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has issued a report noting that they have formally filed multiple charges related to a fire that was set in the village of Raymond. A fully engulfed shed fire at 1041 27th St. led...
