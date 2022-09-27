Read full article on original website
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide
According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
Young Vloggers Show The World How To Have Fun In Casper, Wyoming
Casper is full of fun, family-friendly activities, and that's one of the things we love about living here. But, it can be hard to decide which ones are appropriate for your kids. Are they active and need a place where they can roam around?. Or maybe they're Western History buffs...
Wyoming’s ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Now Dress Like a REAL Dutton
There are just under two months before the Season 5 Premier of Yellowstone drops on Paramount. Yeah, I know - can it just be November 13 already?. Yellowstone fever is hotter than ever, especially with the news of Harrison Ford's and Helen Mirren's spinoff '1923' set to premiere in December of this year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Not A Bad Outing For First Hunt: 12-Year-Old Wyoming Girl Bags Impressive Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If there’s one thing John Eckman wants his 12-year-old stepdaughter Addison Coscarelli to understand about hunting, it’s the importance of ethics. “We’re animal lovers, we don’t want to see anything suffer,” Eckman, who lives in Greybull, told Cowboy State...
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?
Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
cowboystatedaily.com
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food
Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
Wyoming Ice Mountain Climbing Guaranteed To Kick Start Your Heart
Honestly the thought of climbing a mountain with just a rope as my lifeline, makes me want to vomit. With that being out there, there are those that are always seeking their next challenge in life. Maybe that new challenge is Ice Mountain Climbing. A few months ago Wyoming Mountain...
Colorado Bear Nibbles Hunter’s Shoe While It’s On His Foot
I have a hard time sitting still even when I'm just in a studio hosting a radio show, I can't imagine the level of stillness needed during this crazy encounter to avoid losing a few toes or worse. A hunter in Colorado recently had a run it with a bear...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
