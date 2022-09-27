ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

spmetrowire.com

Benjamin R. Kollock, 34

Benjamin R. Kollock, 34, passed away September 12, 2022, after a courageous 8-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, with his devoted wife, Katie, by his side. Ben was born May 8, 1988, to Michelle Lordson and Timothy Kollock. He attended SPASH and graduated from UWSP with bachelor’s degrees in urban forestry and forest recreation. Ben was employed at AIG – TravelGuard in Stevens Point for the last 15 years. He married Katie Baumann, on May 4, 2014, in Merrill, Wis.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

James “Gimme” J. Milanowski, 55

James “Gimme” J. Milanowski, 55, Stevens Point, passed away unexpectedly at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, taken before his time. Jim was born October 10, 1966, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Edwin and Patricia (Glodowski). He graduated from SPASH in 1985. He was a cook...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Physician Assistant joins Aspirus Gastroenterology in Stevens Point

Aspirus Gastroenterology in Stevens Point welcomes Amber Kitzman, PA-C, a physician assistant who specializes in gastroenterology. Kitzman earned her physician assistant degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds a bachelor of science degree from UW-Stevens Point. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, 79

Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022 at his home in Whiting, with his wife at his side. He was born July 3, 1943 in Stevens Point to Norbert and Roxye (Zellmer) Worzalla. He was the oldest of eight children. He was united in marriage to Mary M. Strasser on February 8, 1964.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Tickets still available for SPPD’s steak feed fundraiser

The Stevens Point Police Officers Organization will hold its annual steak feed on Saturday, Oct. 1, and tickets are still available. It’s the second annual steak feed organized by the police union’s charitable arm, which raises funds for local kids’ sports, theater, after-school, and other programs. It...
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Government Technology

ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties

(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
#Music Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Uw Stevens Point#Concert#Jazz#Metro Wire Staff#Uwsp Campus Band
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WNMT AM 650

Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County

WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Homelessness Not Just an Urban Problem in Wisconsin

(Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. According to LeahTreidler of Wisconsin Public Radio, until this year, there were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WAUSAU, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Adams Co. crash claims life

FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the third time in less than a week, the sun is being blamed as a factor in a fatal crash. A 52-year-old Neenah woman was killed in a crash in the Village of Harrison Tuesday morning, just outside the Harrison Fire Department. At about...
NEENAH, WI

