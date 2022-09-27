Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Benjamin R. Kollock, 34
Benjamin R. Kollock, 34, passed away September 12, 2022, after a courageous 8-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, with his devoted wife, Katie, by his side. Ben was born May 8, 1988, to Michelle Lordson and Timothy Kollock. He attended SPASH and graduated from UWSP with bachelor’s degrees in urban forestry and forest recreation. Ben was employed at AIG – TravelGuard in Stevens Point for the last 15 years. He married Katie Baumann, on May 4, 2014, in Merrill, Wis.
spmetrowire.com
James “Gimme” J. Milanowski, 55
James “Gimme” J. Milanowski, 55, Stevens Point, passed away unexpectedly at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, taken before his time. Jim was born October 10, 1966, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Edwin and Patricia (Glodowski). He graduated from SPASH in 1985. He was a cook...
spmetrowire.com
Physician Assistant joins Aspirus Gastroenterology in Stevens Point
Aspirus Gastroenterology in Stevens Point welcomes Amber Kitzman, PA-C, a physician assistant who specializes in gastroenterology. Kitzman earned her physician assistant degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also holds a bachelor of science degree from UW-Stevens Point. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants...
spmetrowire.com
Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, 79
Dennis “Denny” Norbert Worzalla, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022 at his home in Whiting, with his wife at his side. He was born July 3, 1943 in Stevens Point to Norbert and Roxye (Zellmer) Worzalla. He was the oldest of eight children. He was united in marriage to Mary M. Strasser on February 8, 1964.
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
spmetrowire.com
Tickets still available for SPPD’s steak feed fundraiser
The Stevens Point Police Officers Organization will hold its annual steak feed on Saturday, Oct. 1, and tickets are still available. It’s the second annual steak feed organized by the police union’s charitable arm, which raises funds for local kids’ sports, theater, after-school, and other programs. It...
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
spmetrowire.com
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
WNMT AM 650
Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County
WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
cwbradio.com
Homelessness Not Just an Urban Problem in Wisconsin
(Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. According to LeahTreidler of Wisconsin Public Radio, until this year, there were...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
wrcitytimes.com
Adams Co. crash claims life
FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the third time in less than a week, the sun is being blamed as a factor in a fatal crash. A 52-year-old Neenah woman was killed in a crash in the Village of Harrison Tuesday morning, just outside the Harrison Fire Department. At about...
