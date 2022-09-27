Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Mariners get positive injury updates on Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez with MLB playoffs nearing
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
Padres Select Brandon Dixon
The Padres announced they’ve selected corner infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon onto the major league roster. San Diego designated outfielder Luis Liberato for assignment in a corresponding move. Dixon is back on a major league roster for the first time in two years. Initially a Dodgers draftee, the right-handed hitter was...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
Doc's Sports Service
Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Prediction, 9/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
T-Mobile Park is the site where the Seattle Mariners (84-70) will meet the Oakland Athletics (56-99) on Friday. The starting pitchers are Ken Waldichuk and Logan Gilbert. As a team, the Oakland Athletics are recording 3.5 runs per game, which ranks them 29th in baseball. They have accumulated 544 runs scored while holding a team on-base percentage of .282. The Athletics have tallied 244 doubles as a unit and have smacked 131 balls out of the park. They have accrued 514 runs batted in in addition to 1,106 base knocks for the season, while their team batting average is sitting at .217. Oakland has a slugging percentage of .348 and have struck out 1,332 times, while taking a walk on 411 occasions.
Yardbarker
Series Preview: Final Homestand Begins As Angels Face Athletics
The Los Angeles Angels return to Anaheim after a quick two-series road trip. And for the final time in the 2022 season, they begin a two-series homestand at the Big A against two American League West opponents. The first being the Oakland Athletics. Perhaps no team took a sharper turn...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Texas Rangers
SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. Mariners 5, Rangers 0: Box score. “For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Notebook: Eugenio Suárez returns to DH; Julio’s awards start
The Mariners need help getting back on track after an unsettling road trip. Eugenio Suárez will aim to provide some on Tuesday night. Drayer: Is Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic finally letting the game come to him?. Manager Scott Servais confirmed during his regular Tuesday appearance on Seattle Sports’ The...
MyNorthwest.com
Kirby, Suárez lead Mariners past Rangers 3-1; magic number down to 3
SEATTLE (AP) – George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suárez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Mariners 3, Rangers 1: Box score. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since...
MyNorthwest.com
State of the Mariners: Where things stand with magic number at 3
The Mariners may be as little as a day away from officially ending their long postseason drought. Wednesday: M’s bounce back, beat Rangers 3-1; magic number at 3. The magic number for the Mariners is down to just three after they beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night following a 3-1 Orioles loss to the Boston Red Sox earlier that evening. That means that any combination of Mariners wins and Orioles losses adding up to three locks up Seattle’s first trip to the American League playoffs since 2001, and it could happen as soon as Friday.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Rangers vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Martin Perez gets the start for the Rangers, while George Kirby gets the assignment for the Mariners. Martin Perez is a fascinating person in Major League Baseball heading into...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Football 101: Correcting a pair of basic mistakes
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks are still working out some kinks. And while the offense made big strides even in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday at Lumen Field, the kinks are not limited to the defensive side of the ball. In the...
MyNorthwest.com
Fredy Montero helps Sounders draw with FC Cincinnati 1-1
SEATTLE (AP) — Brenner scored in the first half to give FC Cincinnati the lead, but Fredy Montero equalized for Seattle in the second half of a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night that kept the Sounders’ slim playoff hopes alive. Sounders 1, FC Cincinnati 1: Summary. Brenner scored...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Kraken Takeaways: What stands out from 2-0 preseason start
After three days of training camp, the Seattle Kraken hit the ice twice early this week to open their six-game preseason schedule. Preseason NHL games are a different breed than their regular season counterparts. Teams use the preseason to figure out lines and special teams, give prospects a chance to see what the game is like, and lack the same intensity.
MyNorthwest.com
Bump’s Breakdown: Why Seahawks’ TEs need to play big role in offense
The Seahawks took a step forward on offense last Sunday. While Seattle lost 27-23 to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 action to fall to 1-2 on the season, the offense under quarterback Geno Smith had a lot more success than it did in a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal
SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
