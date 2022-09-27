ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm eyeing 2023 return to Octagon, puts Meisha Tate at top of potential opponents list

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is unlikely to fight again this year, but is eyeing a return in early 2023 -- and she has an ideal opponent in mind. Holm, 40, told ESPN she is recovering from a surgery she underwent following a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in May. She expects to resume full-speed training in about two months, and then resume her 135-pound UFC title chase. Despite a professional combat sports career that dates back to 2002, she believes she has a lot left.
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

On the periphery of title contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship women’s strawweight division, Mackenzie Dern needs only to check a few more boxes in her pursuit of the throne. The 2015 Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Wrestling World Championships gold medalist will take on Xiaonan Yan in the...
Yardbarker

Ronda Rousey calls UFC fans 'disrespectful bandwagon jumpers'

MMA icon Ronda Rousey made some UFC news on Tuesday when she called supporters of the MMA world leader "disrespectful," and, “kind of like bandwagon fans.”. Fans in every sport are known for their passion. They have the ability to send a jolt of adrenaline into their favorite athletes through their unabashed support and love. However, there is also a flipside to that equation where athletes see the darker shades of fan passion. That is no different when it comes to the sport of mixed martial arts and the top promotion in the industry, the UFC.
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch

After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”

Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev. Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.
247Sports

Bo Nickal earns UFC contract: Ex-Penn State wrestling national champion outlines 'champion' MMA future

Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract Tuesday night with his latest win on Dana White’s Contender Series. White brought back the former Penn State wrestling three-time national champion to the show after Nickal earned a win in August, but not a contract. But this time, Nickal earned another finish inside one minute and White gave the young MMA professional an official UFC contract.
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
