Movies

After a Price Cut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Back to #1 on VOD Charts

By Tom Brueggemann
 2 days ago
What did it take to get “ Top Gun: Maverick ” (Paramount/$4.99-5.99) back to #1 on all three of the VOD charts we follow? A steep price cut. The summer hit enjoyed two across-the-board #1 weeks when it was initially released (at $19.99 to purchase), but then had to share top position with “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony/$19.99) and “Beast” (Universal/$19.99) by mid-September.

“Maverick” rebounding to #1 at iTunes and Google Play, both of which rank by traffic, isn’t surprising, but it is a rare lower-cost film to also take top spot at Vudu, which ranks by revenue. The film’s position means it had four times or more the activity of any film costing $19.99. Even more impressive? All of this comes ahead of whenever the film starts streaming on Paramount+.

At Netflix, two new films, both from heavyweight talent with whom the streamer is in business, lead at the moment. “Lou,” starring Allison Janney and co-produced by J.J. Abrams (it’s from his Bad Robot shingle) is currently #1 on the streamer, fending off a challenge from Tyler Perry with his “A Jazzman’s Blues,” currently #2.

“A Jazzman’s Blues” is the third Netflix film Perry has directed and the second he hasn’t starred in as part of his multi-film deal. It’s a Mississippi 1930s-set mystery which premiered at Toronto. Unlike “A Madea Homecoming,” which debuted at #1, it started at #4 and is slowly rising. Also on the streamer: Romain Gavras’ “Athena,” which recently premiered at Venice to acclaim, debuted on Netflix with an elevated push for many customers. Not unexpectedly, the French drama set among the Paris immigrant community is not mass audience fare on the domestic charts, at least so far.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” remains strong, #2 at both iTunes and Google Play, #5 (second best non-$19.99 title) at Vudu. “Nope” (Universal, $19.99) added a purchase option this week, landing it in the top three (#2 at Vudu) on all three charts.

“After Ever Happy” (Voltage/$19.99) is the significant new release this week, #4 at both Vudu and iTunes. The fourth film in the romance series grossed around $1 million as a weekday Fathom event earlier this month, after an international run that saw $17 million in revenue. “After We Fell,” the previous entry, enjoyed a lengthy VOD run last year, ending up on Netflix for further significant viewing. Also new this week: “The Enforcer” (Screen Media/$6.99) with Antonio Banderas as a mob hitman battling with his boss Kate Bosworth over a sex traffic victim. It placed at #9 at iTunes.

“Confess, Fletch” (Paramount/$19.99) has a second week at iTunes, suggesting that between some limited marketing and word of mouth there is an interest in that franchise reboot with Jon Hamm, who also stars in “Maverick.”

Along with “Maverick” and “Crawdads,” four Universal titles — “Nope,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Black Phone,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (all $19.99 except “Phone,” now $5.99) — made all three charts. Universal continued its strong run with 13 of the 30 slots.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for September 26. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $5.99

2. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

3. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

4. After Ever Happy (Voltage) – $19.99

5. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

6. Last Seen Alive (Vertical) – $0.99

7. Confess, Fletch (Paramount) – $19.99

8. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

9. The Enforcer (Screen Media) – $6.99

10. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

3. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

4. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $4.99

7. X (A24) – $4.99

8. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $19.99

9. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

10. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers September 19-25

1. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Nope (Universal) – $19.99

3. Beast (Universal) – $19.99

4. After Ever Happy (Voltage) – $19.99

5. Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony) – $5.99

6. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal) – $19.99

7. DC League of Super-Pets (WBD) – $19.99

8. Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal) – $5.99

9. Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) – $19.99

10. The Black Phone (Universal) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, September 26. Originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Lou (2022 Netflix original)

2. A Jazzman’s Blues (2022 Netflix original)

3. Father Stu (2022 theatrical release)

4. Do Revenge (2022 Netflix original)

5. Minions & More 1 (collection of “Despicable Me” character short films)

6. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

7. The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013 theatrical release)

8. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

9. Human Capital (2019 streaming release)

10. This Is the End (2013 theatrical release)

