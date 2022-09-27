ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson, 3 Others Leave LIV Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pV8xX_0iCNJYvl00

And then there were three.

The high-profile antitrust lawsuit originally brought by 11 LIV golfers against the PGA Tour now has just three golfers: Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein. On Tuesday four other golfers—six-time major champion Phil Mickelson , Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter—voluntarily dismissed their claims against the PGA Tour in a case before Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

The dismissals were “without prejudice,” according to court filings obtained by Sportico. This means the golfers preserve the right to restart their claims later.

In the lawsuit, the golfers depict the PGA Tour as an illegal monopsony in controlling the buying of services offered by elite golfers. In siding with the PGA Tour on a temporary restraining order ruling, Freeman raised doubts about the golfers’ arguments. She noted the incongruity of the golfers describing LIV as superior while simultaneously claiming the PGA Tour has too much control over competition. The judge cautioned the litigation is still in an early stage and further evidence and testimony await.

Mickelson’s departure is noteworthy because the attorneys wrote his name first among the plaintiffs. This placement reflected Mickelson’s name recognition with both the media and the public. The case has enjoyed no shortage of headlines in part due to Mickelson’s involvement.

Substantively, the withdrawals do not change the merits of the litigation; the case continues, with the same legal arguments in place. Also, the trial date remains far in the future—Jan. 8, 2024—and with potential appeals, the litigation could last for years.

LIV also joined as a plaintiff last month, and Mickelson was recently quoted saying he didn’t believe his involvement was as essential with LIV joining. “The only reason for me to stay in is damages, which I don’t really want or need,” Mickelson told SI.com. “I do think it’s important that the players have the right to play when and where they want, when and where they qualify for. And now that LIV is a part of it, that will be accomplished if and when they win.”

LIV’s entry was impactful, since it brought a new tortious interference claim (LIV insisted the PGA Tour tried to prevent golfers from performing their contracts). LIV also suggests that having to pay the golfers more than the PGA Tour shows the only way to compete against an alleged monopsony is to excessively pay.

By stepping aside, the golfers will likely have fewer demands in terms of potential requests for testimony and sharing evidence, though they are still subject to demands as witnesses. If the golfers are concerned about the pretrial discovery process uncovering unflattering emails or texts, or venturing into their business dealings, stepping aside from the case makes even more sense. For instance, in an interview with Alan Shipnuck for his biography on Mickelson, the six-time major champion said he recruited three other “top players” for LIV Golf and that they paid attorneys to write the operating agreement for the proposed league.

Exiting the controversial case might also help them in terms of public relations and their relationships with sponsors. Jason Kokrak, who has also withdrawn from the case, lost a deal with a law firm in July.

(Jim Gorant and Eben Novy-Williams contributed to this report).

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

PGA Tour Strikes Back While Florida Man Resists Death Star

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour went on offense in its antitrust battle with LIV Golf, while Patrick Reed filed another $750 million defamation lawsuit over what he says is illegal badmouthing regarding his decision to join LIV.  The PGA Tour filed its answer to the complaint for what is now called Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein and LIV Golf v. PGA Tour. The renamed case reflects Phil Mickelson and three over LIV golfers withdrawing from the litigation on Tuesday. The PGA Tour, which has denied any wrongdoing, offers 18 defenses. In one defense, the PGA Tour insists LIV and its...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportico

PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players

The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
GOLF
Sportico

Carlos Alcaraz Wins U.S. Open and No. 1 Ranking as Tennis Reboots

Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz made history Sunday in Flushing Meadows in Queens, N.Y., with his four-set victory over Casper Ruud to win the 2022 U.S. Open. The title also pushed his world ranking to No. 1, and at 19 years and four months old, Alcaraz becomes the youngest player ever to rise to the top spot. Australian Lleyton Hewitt previously held that mark, achieving the No. 1 rank in November of 2001, when he was 16 months older than Alcaraz is now. The winner of this year’s final was guaranteed the No. 1 ranking, with the runner-up assured of being...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement

The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
PLANO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Front Office Sports

PGA Tour Hits Back at LIV Golf with Countersuit

The PGA Tour is striking back against LIV Golf in the courts. A countersuit filed Wednesday spotlights huge bonuses — which reportedly reach $100 million to $200 million for some golfers — paid out by LIV. “LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce Tour members to breach their contracts and...
GOLF
CNBC

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf in escalating antitrust fight

The PGA Tour countersued LIV Golf, alleging anti-competitive practices from the upstart league. LIV Golf has already filed antitrust suits alleging similar practices against the PGA Tour. Both groups have lobbied against the other in Congress. The PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf late Wednesday, alleging that the...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sportico

Will Aaron Judge’s Record-Breaking Home Run Air on Apple TV+?

Yankees ticket prices are spiking as fans clamor to catch a glimpse of Aaron Judge’s next record-breaking home run. Left field seats have become particularly hot commodities for those looking to literally catch history. And, behind the scenes, a number of MLB broadcasters—including the newcomers at Apple—are waiting to see if their crew is the one to capture the moment. While Judge’s last 10 home runs, including No. 60 Tuesday, have come on the Yankees’ YES Network, New York’s upcoming four-game series with the Red Sox will air across five networks. Fox has the game Thursday, followed by Apple TV+ Friday....
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: MLB Thinks Globally as Judge, Pujols Near Home Run Marks

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in Major League Baseball’s international plans. Earlier this year MLB let each franchise choose up to three international markets where they’re now allowed to ink commercial partnerships, host fan events, and open physical stores. The process, similar to one run last year by the NFL, allows baseball to grow its presence internationally by relying on the manpower, expertise and brand strength of individual teams. They also discuss the AL MVP race, which features stars in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf for inducing golfers to breach existing contracts with league

The PGA Tour has struck back in the ongoing legal battle between its organization and LIV Golf. After LIV joined a lawsuit filed by 11 of its players filed this summer -- eight of whom have since removed themselves from the filing -- against the PGA Tour for alleged anticompetitive and monopolistic behavior, the PGA Tour has responded with a lawsuit of its own.
GOLF
Sportico

Oakland Appeal in Raiders’ Move Case Rejected by California Court

The City of Oakland has suffered another setback in its litigation against the NFL over the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas.  Last Thursday the Second District Court of Appeal for California affirmed the NFL’s demurrer (requested dismissal) of Oakland’s complaint on grounds the city is not a third party beneficiary of the NFL constitution. Oakland has therefore come up short in asserting state law claims that allege breach and unjust enrichment.  The ruling comes 10 months after the NFL agreed to pay the city and county governments of St. Louis, as well as the public entity that owns the Dome at America’s...
OAKLAND, CA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy