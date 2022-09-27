Scoot: Is Mayor Cantrell’s claim that anxiety is why she must fly first class real - or bogus?

As the city of New Orleans, the city I born in a care about, is getting national publicity for its latest distinction - “The Murder Capital Of America” - our mayor continues to come up with excuses as to why she was justified in traveling first class to Europe.

Mayor Cantrell abused nearly $30,000 of taxpayers’ dollars to fly first class, which was in defiance of the city’s travel policy for city employees. When challenged about why she made the decision to use funds from a city that has no money - Cantrell said that she had to fly first class for safety reasons - meaning she was safer in first class than in coach.

There is no evidence that passengers in first class are physically safer than passengers in coach and the mayor had her own security fly coach. Her excuse of safety was quickly dismissed as ridiculous.

Next Mayor Cantrell played the race card and said that people don’t understand that, as a black female, the (false) security of flying first class was essential.

Then she said that the controversy over her flying first class was a Republican conspiracy designed to remove from office New Orleans’ first black female mayor. With zero evidence to support the absurd claim and with witnesses involved in the effort to recall her saying that there was no Republican plan to remove her from office - that excuse fell flat.

Mayor Cantrell has arrogantly repeated that she has no intent to repay the additional money spent for her to fly first class. The New Orleans City Council is considering docking the mayor’s pay check to recover her misuse of funds.

And now the latest excuse Mayor Cantrell is floating to cover her entitlement mentality about flying first class - Cantrell says she had to fly first class because she has anxiety.

As someone who has dealt with the obsessive-compulsive disorder, I would never mock or make fun of anyone who suffers from anxiety, however, the initial excuses Cantrell gave for her arrogant decision to fly first class combined with her inability to ever admit she made a mistake, lead me to believe that our mayor, Latoya Cantrell, is actually suffering from political entitlement syndrome (PES).

PES is a mental disorder that causes politicians to believe they are better than the citizens. PES gives politicians a sense of royalty over their subjects - the citizens - and renders their brains incapable of judging fairness or expressing humility as a public servant.

I believe Mayor Cantrell’s claim that her anxiety is the legitimate reason she must fly first class is bogus. And if her anxiety claim is real - why would she continue to refuse to pay the citizens back for her misuse of funds?

Maybe we should feel sorry for those who suffer from political entitlement syndrome - or maybe we should hold them accountable?