Historic Long Grove bridge, hit yet again, leaves another box truck crumpled

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Long Grove’s historic covered bridge , long a magnet for trucks too big to pass, was hit again on Monday.

The 116-year-old bridge, with a clearance of just 8 feet 6 inches, has been hit more than 30 times in recent years — despite very visible signs.

The latest incident involved a box truck that came out on the losing end.

It was heavily damaged.

The bridge, reinforced with steel in 2020, has minor cosmetic damage.

Monday’s incident came days after the bridge was renamed The Long Grove Covered Bridge is now the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, after the architect who designed the bridge cover in the early seventies.

A photo shows the steel frame that has been reinforcing the Long Grove bridge since 2020. Photo credit Long Grove Village

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram