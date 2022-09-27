ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA Coalition: Progress made in public safety, but "lot more work to do"

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSulx_0iCNJVHa00

The NOLA coalition's first report on crime and community safety in the Crescent City is out .

So far, the coalitions members are noting positive gains in making New Orleans safer.

"We've had some good initial efforts," coalition member Greg Rusovich told WWL's Newell Normand.

Those good intial efforts include Mayor LaToya Cantrell hiring a consultant to revamp the department, changes that will be coming to the NOPD's public integrity bureau, and the New Orleans City Council voting to allow the NOPD to use facial recognition techology to help solve crimes.

"We worked really hard with the council and the mayor to fix the tech ordinance giving cops the authority again to use a wide variety of technology," Rusovich said.

Another good move Rusovich mentioned is city leaders' efforts to retain officers, including the funding of pay raises and other benefits for existing officers. Those perks will be funded by federal ARPA money.

The question for Rusovich and the coalition is: how will those retention efforts be funded when the ARPA money is depleted?

"Using one time revenues, which has been proposed from the ARPA funding, to go toward recurring expenses is something that needs a lot of review, and we need to understand where is the money coming from," Rusovich said. "These are ultimately that came through ARPA back in to the city and into other communities as well. We just want to make sure in three years from now, four years from now that we're told by city leaders at that point that we have a big budget deficit and, therefor, we have to cut 200 cops."

Rusovich notes that this is just the beginning of a much larger effort by the coalition to reduce crime in New Orleans.

"Overall, I think we're off to a good start," Rusovich said, "but we've got a hell of a lot more work to do."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
WWL

NOPD begins enhanced patrols in city

NEW ORLEANS — In an Eyewitness News exclusive, we attend one of the first New Orleans Police Department shift changes since the release of the redeployment plan. Officers from all areas of the department are heading out on patrol to help with the staffing shortages. The department has been...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans City Council#Nola#Nopd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
GRETNA, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy