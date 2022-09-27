Jefferson Parish 911 malfunctioning

Authorities have notified us that there is something wrong with the 911 emergency number in Jefferson Parish.

"The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing intermittent difficulties with the 911 system," Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.

He says efforts are underway to restore full services.

"If anyone is having difficulty getting through on the 911 system, they can call 504-227-1400 to request emergency services."

That temporary number again is 504-227-1400.