THE STUDENT at our virtual open house had a lot of questions. “I am working under an emergency license,” she told us, “and I want to keep teaching. How soon can I start my coursework?” This student is not alone – over 4,000 people are working under what is called an emergency teaching license in Massachusetts, and over the next two years, they need to either convert that to a more permanent license or be lost to the education system.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO