THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT REMAINS well below where it was in 2019, indicating a steep loss in learning during the pandemic that has yet to be made up, according to statewide MCAS results released Thursday. “Compared to pre-pandemic we still have a way to go across all subject levels to fully recover...
HOME HEALTH AIDES and other support personnel are the often unsung key to older people being able to remain in their homes as they age. But with employees at some fast-food outlets and retail chains able to earn more than home health workers, lots of positions for the vital services go unfilled.
WHEN THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION created a Seaport Economic Council in 2015, chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, one of its first appointed members was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. In 2019, Polito co-led a statewide Economic Development Planning Council on which Driscoll served as a member. And when Gov. Charlie Baker and Polito were pushing for a zoning reform bill, Driscoll was a prime advocate.
THE STUDENT at our virtual open house had a lot of questions. “I am working under an emergency license,” she told us, “and I want to keep teaching. How soon can I start my coursework?” This student is not alone – over 4,000 people are working under what is called an emergency teaching license in Massachusetts, and over the next two years, they need to either convert that to a more permanent license or be lost to the education system.
THIS FALL BROUGHT the first opportunity since 2019 for students in Massachusetts to enjoy a “normal” first day of school. The joy of learning is returning to Commonwealth classrooms, and preliminary reports suggest early signs of improvement in key areas like attendance. Yet some numbers are down. As...
