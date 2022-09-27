ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June

WASHINGTON (AP) — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for a recession. Most economists, citing a strong and resilient American job market, believe the world’s biggest economy is not yet in a downturn. Consumer spending grew at a 2% annual rate, but that gain was offset by a drop in business inventories and housing investment.
ECONOMY
KESQ

Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian nears landfall along Florida’s southwest coast. Biden’s message to the industry is: “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people.” Biden says the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he’ll ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.” The president is putting companies on notice: “America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KESQ

China manufacturing weak, adding to economy pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Two surveys show growth in Chinese manufacturing was weak in September, export orders fell and employers cut jobs. That adds to pressure on lackluster economic growth. Business news magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers’ index fell. A separate index by an official business group edged higher. Both showed export orders and employment fell. That adds to complications for Chinese leaders who are trying to reverse an economic slump after growth fell to less than half the official target. Those efforts have been hampered by weak global and Chinese consumer demand and a slump in real estate activity caused by an official crackdown on the industry’s use of debt.
ECONOMY
KESQ

Fewer people seek US unemployment aid amid solid hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 4,000 to 209,000. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The current figures are very low historically and suggest Americans are benefiting from an unusually high level of job security.
BUSINESS
KESQ

Buffett’s company buys nearly 6M more Occidental shares

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company picked up another $368 million worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this week to give it control of nearly 21% of the oil producer. These are the first purchases Berkshire Hathaway has made since regulators gave it approval last month to buy up to 50% of Occidental, but since February Buffett has been consistently buying shares of the Houston-based company any time they drop below $60 apiece. Berkshire’s Occidental stake is now worth nearly $12 billion after its shares nearly doubled this year after Russia invaded Ukraine and oil prices soared. Berkshire also also holds warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy