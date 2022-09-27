ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is It Safe To Drink Red Bull While Pregnant?

By Jeremy Brown
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itr7K_0iCNIIwk00

Energy drinks such as Red Bull have become a common stimulant for people trying to stay productive in today's society. A 2015 study published in the International Journal of Health Sciences showed that in 2013, the yearly consumption of energy drinks reached nearly 6 billion liters across 160 countries. The study also found that young people's energy drink consumption was growing, with the beverages becoming the second most common dietary supplement used by young people, with 30% drinking them regularly.

However, energy drinks are not without their risks. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health , the number of emergency room visits related to energy drinks doubled between 2007 and 2011. And one in 10 of those visits led to the patient being hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that energy drinks like Red Bull have side effects like dehydration, anxiety, and heart-related issues, including heart failure.

That said, it seems that there can be some benefits to consuming Red Bull. Studies have shown that Red Bull and energy drink use in general can improve brain function and help people stay alert when they're tired (via Healthline ). As a result, balancing out the benefits and risks of Red Bull can be a challenge for pregnant women who may be used to an energy boost during the day.

What Pregnant Moms Need To Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roPib_0iCNIIwk00

Even among people who aren't pregnant, caffeine is very popular, with approximately 90% of Americans consuming it in some form every day (via Kuakini Health System ). Among pregnant women, it remains popular, with a 2020 study published in Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism revealing that 70% of women continue to consume caffeine during pregnancy. Some of the women profiled in the study consumed anywhere between 300 and 500 milligrams daily, the equivalent of three to five cups of coffee.

Energy drinks are very high in caffeine, with a 16-ounce can of Red Bull containing 143 milligrams (via the U.S. Department of Agriculture ). And, as a 2008 study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology demonstrated, caffeine and pregnancy do not mix well. The study showed that an increased dose of daily caffeine, compared to no caffeine, was linked to a greater risk of miscarriage. In addition, a 2021 study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition showed a link between caffeine consumption and low birth weight.

In 2020, scientists at Tommy's Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre at the University of Manchester released a study that showed that women who consumed energy drinks were at an increased risk for stillbirth (via the University of Manchester ). In fact, they were 1.85 times more likely to have a stillbirth than women who didn't.

You Can Still Get An Energy Boost While Pregnant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZy8g_0iCNIIwk00

If you're pregnant and craving caffeine, the good news is you don't have to give it up entirely (via Healthline ). The American College of Obstetricians Gynecologists suggests no more than 200 milligrams of caffeine per day, generally equivalent to one or two cups of coffee .

Tea can be a good alternative during pregnancy, but there are factors to consider when it comes to both herbal and non-herbal teas (via the American Pregnancy Association ). Non-herbal teas have great benefits from antioxidants, but caffeine is a concern, as the average cup of tea contains between 40 and 50 milligrams of caffeine. As for herbal teas, they are naturally caffeine-free, but there isn't enough available data on the safety of different herbs and the effect they may have on the fetus.

While that can of Red Bull may be off the table, if you're still craving a caffeine boost during the day while pregnant, talk to your doctor and figure out ways you can still perk up without harming yourself or your baby.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Acid Reflux

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Am I pregnant? 12 early signs of pregnancy

If you’re trying to conceive, then you’ll want to know about the early signs of pregnancy. Pregnancy can be an equally exciting and daunting time, especially if you’ve been trying for a long time, had fertility issues and/or suffered a miscarriage. So how soon do early pregnancy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
cohaitungchi.com

4 reasons intermittent fasting is not safe for pregnant people

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular diets in the wellness world. Like many other trends in the wellness space that take hold, it’s not the best or safest option for many people. And that includes pregnant and breastfeeding women. You are reading: Can you fast when pregnant...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Energy Drinks#Caffeine#Linus Regimen#General Health
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Gillian Sisley

Pregnant Woman Furious After ‘Warning’ for Nap at Work

Should someone ever be reprimanded for being pregnant?. Anyone who has been pregnant before can tell you first-hand just how much of a toll being pregnant takes on the body. From general pain and discomfort, to nausea, to hormonal fluctuations, and everything else in between, it can be a lot for any person.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Healthline

Faint Positive Home Pregnancy Test: Am I Pregnant?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Missing a period is one of the first signs that you might be pregnant. You may take a home pregnancy test as soon as possible. If you have very early pregnancy symptoms, such as implantation bleeding, you may even take a home pregnancy test before your first missed period.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
aarp.org

Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer

The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be mistaken for other conditions. Here are five signs of ovarian cancer to keep an eye out for.
CANCER
dallasexpress.com

Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School

For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
KIDS
Health Digest

When Should You Be Concerned About Lower Back Pain After A Workout?

Dealing with lower back pain after exercise can be unsettling. You might be wondering what went wrong, what activities to avoid, and when to resume your workouts. First things first, take a deep breath and calm down. Back pain doesn't always indicate an injury. You may have pulled a muscle, or you might be experiencing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), a condition that can cause lower back pain and other symptoms. DOMS is characterized by a constant dull ache in the affected area, whereas injuries cause sharp pain, explains personal trainer Amanda Capritto (via CNET).
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Can Eating Nuts Cause Heartburn?

In general, nuts are regarded as a healthy snack that can be good for your heart (via Mayo Clinic). Research has shown that nuts may reduce your risk of blood clots, lower the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and artery-clogging triglycerides, and decrease your risk for high blood pressure.
NUTRITION
Fatherly

An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why

Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
KIDS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
84K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy