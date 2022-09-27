Johnston parks group issues hiking challenge
The group Friends of Johnson County Parks invites Johnstonians to take part in the first JoCo Hiking Challenge. The challenge, with prizes, will run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Here are the trails: • The one-mile Bootleggers Loop at the Williamson Nature Preserve, 4409 Mial Plantation Road, Raleigh. • The one-mile trail at Flower Hill Nature Preserve, 9038 Flower […]
