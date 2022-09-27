ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston parks group issues hiking challenge

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

The group Friends of Johnson County Parks invites Johnstonians to take part in the first JoCo Hiking Challenge. The challenge, with prizes, will run from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Here are the trails: • The one-mile Bootleggers Loop at the Williamson Nature Preserve, 4409 Mial Plantation Road, Raleigh. • The one-mile trail at Flower Hill Nature Preserve, 9038 Flower […]

