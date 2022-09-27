ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasurer Moore reminds families to enter SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes

By Hinton News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore reminded West Virginia families to enter their children in his Office’s special 20th Anniversary SMART529 $20,000 Scholarship Sweepstakes ahead of the first prize drawing at the beginning of October.

“We want to make sure every eligible West Virginia child has a chance at one of these three $20,000 scholarships,” Treasurer Moore said. “We’ll be drawing our first winner during the first week of October, so be sure to sign up today for your chance to win. Visit www.wvtreasury.com/20years to enter your child today.”

West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary of helping children achieve their educational dreams. To mark the occasion, the program launched a special scholarship sweepstakes that will award three lucky children aged 14 and younger one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships.

The scholarships will be randomly awarded to one lucky child each month from October through December. The registration deadline is Oct. 1 to be eligible for the first scholarship drawing; children registered after Oct. 1 will still be eligible for the November and December drawings.

“Be sure to register your child by Oct. 1 if you want the greatest opportunity to win one of the three great $20,000 scholarships,” Treasurer Moore said.

Sweepstakes rules, information and registration forms are available at www.wvtreasury.com/20years.

To be eligible:

  1. The child must be 14 years old or younger as of Aug. 10, 2022.
  2. Entries must be completed by a parent or legal guardian.
  3. The child AND the parent/legal guardian must be a resident of West Virginia.
  4. Only one entry per eligible child permitted.
  5. Multiple children in a household CAN be entered to win.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia College and Jumpstart Savings Programs and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529 plans and investment options is available at www.SMART529.com.

