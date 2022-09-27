Read full article on original website
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
KFOX 14
Booking photos for men charged in capital murder connected to Manuel Sanchez Jr. released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police released the photos on Thursday of two men they said were connected to the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. Michael Leyva and Daniel Leyva were arrested for their involvement in the case. Manuel Sanchez Jr. Sanchez was reported missing by his family earlier...
KFOX 14
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
KVIA
Remains of 28-year-old shooting victim confirmed by officials
EL PASO, Texas --Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed and had his body set on fire. Officials say the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) confirmed the remains found in a vehicle were those of 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. As ABC-7 has reported, 18-year-old Michael...
KFOX 14
State judge presiding in Walmart shooting massacre case will stay on
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse Judge Sam Medrano in the El Paso Walmart shooting case ended Tuesday. The hearing took place over Zoom. Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox called on District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to provide her witness testimony. Rosales started...
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Judge Medrano stays on Walmart case; D.A.’s motion for removal denied
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hours of testimony and evidence, appointed judge denied recusal of Judge Sam Medrano filed by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office. D.A. Rosales’s office filed for recusal of judge Sam Medrano appointed to handle the State’s case of alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on September 9. In the filing, D.A. […]
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
KFOX 14
Woman accused of kidnapping baby from migrant in Florida involved her own daughter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby and smuggling migrants was denied a bond reduction. Jenna Roark appeared online for a bond hearing Tuesday via teleconference. Roark was charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under the age of 18 and...
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
Socorro Police Department to hold Citizen’s Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations. The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants meet once a week to learn about […]
KFOX 14
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
3 El Paso fire stations to be renovated as part of voter-passed bond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin renovating three fire stations as part of the voter-approved 2019 public safety bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the new state-of-the-art police regional command center in far East El Paso earlier this […]
KFOX 14
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
Video: Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing wife
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A well-known restaurant owner is facing charges accused of murdering his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert Yacone appeared to be paranoid. Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains […]
