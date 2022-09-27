ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Remains of 28-year-old shooting victim confirmed by officials

EL PASO, Texas --Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was killed and had his body set on fire. Officials say the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) confirmed the remains found in a vehicle were those of 28-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. As ABC-7 has reported, 18-year-old Michael...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

State judge presiding in Walmart shooting massacre case will stay on

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse Judge Sam Medrano in the El Paso Walmart shooting case ended Tuesday. The hearing took place over Zoom. Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox called on District Attorney Yvonne Rosales to provide her witness testimony. Rosales started...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Judge Medrano stays on Walmart case; D.A.’s motion for removal denied

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hours of testimony and evidence, appointed judge denied recusal of Judge Sam Medrano filed by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s office. D.A. Rosales’s office filed for recusal of judge Sam Medrano appointed to handle the State’s case of alleged Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius on September 9. In the filing, D.A. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Socorro Police Department to hold Citizen’s Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department is hosting its Citizen’s Academy in October to teach the public about police operations. The Citizen’s Academy is a free, 6-week program that runs from October 11 through November 15 every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants meet once a week to learn about […]
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

3 El Paso fire stations to be renovated as part of voter-passed bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin renovating three fire stations as part of the voter-approved 2019 public safety bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the new state-of-the-art police regional command center in far East El Paso earlier this […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Video: Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing wife

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A well-known restaurant owner is facing charges accused of murdering his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert Yacone appeared to be paranoid. Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

