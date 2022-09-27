ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls

Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
