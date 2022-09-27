Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: LIVE updates, results and featured coverage for Wednesday, Sept. 28
No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 1 Westfield vs. Summit, 4 p.m. No. 3 Rutgers Prep at North Hunterdon, 4 p.m. No. 6 Ramapo vs. Hackensack, 7 p.m. No. 7 Immaculate Heart at No. 9 DePaul, 7 p.m. No. 8 Red Bank Catholic at Rumson-Fair...
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pope John falls
Erick Cortes scored a goal with two assists to lead Morris Hills to a 3-2 win over Pope John in Sparta. Chris D’Souza and Jayden Roldan each netted a goal for Morris Hills (5-3), which broke a 2-2 tie with a goal in the second half. Dharm Desai made three saves and Ryan Walter made one save in a combined effort for the win.
Thanksgiving in October: Woodstown and Salem football meet on a new rivalry date
The Woodstown and Salem High School football teams will convene for a matchup of the top two ranked Group 1 teams in the state on Saturday afternoon. It will be a huge matchup in the long-time rivalry and will carry the added uniqueness of being played in October, instead of on its long-time date of Thanksgiving.
Middlesex county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Middlesex wins, South River still unbeaten
Senior Kelvin Gonzalez scored 1:30 into the second overtime off a pass from senior Erick Ramos to lift Piscataway Magnet to a 1-0 win over Edison Magnet in Piscataway. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios finished with two saves for Piscataway Magnet (6-2), which has won three of its last four matches and earned its fourth shutout of the season.
HS Football: South Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 5
By the time this weekend’s games are complete, the 2022 high school football season will be into October. That means the state playoffs are right around the corner. The cutoff date for public schools is set for Oct. 22, with first-round playoff action set to begin Oct. 28-29. For Non-Publics teams, the cutoff is Oct. 29, with the first round scheduled to begin Nov. 4-5.
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4
October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
Union County boys soccer recaps for Sept. 28: No. 4 Westfield downs No. 12 Summit
Anthony Buoscio scored two times to lead Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 12 Summit, 2-1, on the road in Summit. Summit (3-4) took an early lead a minute into the game, but then Zachary Preucil found Buoscio for the equalizer 10 minutes later. Adam Tukaczynski then fed Buoscio for the go-ahead goal in the 25th minute.
Essex County girls soccer roundup Sept. 27: Glen Ridge tops Newark East Side (Photos)
Ava Kotronis’ two goals and an assist fueled Glen Ridge to a 3-1 victory over Newark East Side at the Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark. Katie Powers added a goal and Olivia Gist made seven saves for Glen Ridge (3-4-1), which is now unbeaten in its last three games.
Girls soccer: Clinton scores twice as West Milford blanks Pompton Lakes (PHOTOS)
Cassidy Clinton netted a pair of goals to lead West Milford to a 5-0 win over Pompton Lakes, in Chester.
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Somerset County boys soccer for Sept. 28: No. 19 Gill St. Bernard’s wins in OT
Charles Tailano scored a goal to help lead Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 overtime win over Montgomery in Montgomery. Gill St. Bernard’s (7-2) tied the game in the second half, after Montgomery initially took the lead in the first half on a goal from Tasuku Uraguchi.
Camden County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Collingswood, Bishop Eustace earn shutout victories
Kylee Ferranto scored one goal and added an assist as Haddon Heights held on for a 2-1 victory over Audubon in Haddon Heights. Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (3-5) the lead heading into halftime before Katherine Campbell added an insurance goal. Audubon (5-2) got on the board in the second half...
Camden County girls soccer roundup for Wednesday Sept. 28: No. 12 Eastern wins
Nevaeh Roark had a goal and two assists and Kasey Eustace scored twice to lead Eastern, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Camden Tech in Voorhees. Kendall Nelson, Emily Stewart and Kadence Dumas also scored for Eastern, which raised its record to 7-1-1. Grace...
Passaic County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Eastern Christian draws
Gabriel Serafin’s second-half goal gave Saddle Brook a 1-1 tie against Saddle Brook in Saddle Brook. Lucas Genuario got Eastern Christian (1-3-2) on the board in the first half with an assist from Ruslan Gorter. Jonathan Dykman made 10 saves. Saddle Brook moved to 1-5-1. The N.J. High School...
Mercer County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 28: Pennington gets a rivalry win
Bakary Tanjigora buried three goals to lift Pennington to a 6-0 win over Blair in Blairstown. Pablo Carnicer Cozar contributed a goal and two assists for Pennington (5-2), which led 4-0 at halftime. Felix Shapiro and Alvaro Carnicer Cozar each found the back of the net, while Nick Kempe made four saves in the win.
