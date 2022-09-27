Read full article on original website
80-Year-Old Ida Schulz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that 80-year-old Abilene resident, Ida [..].
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Texas parking lot
An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.
