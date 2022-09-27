Acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Performs Oct. 6 at First Public Event at St. Joseph’s Cathedral Since Its Renovation

Read full article on original website
The Weekender, Sept. 29-Oct. 6: Oysterfest, Deerfield Fair, Footrace for the Fallen and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – September has already come and gone, but fear not there’s still plenty of activity happening in and around Queen City. Check out the list we made just for you!. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of...
John ‘Jack’ Kenny, 76: Political writer and columnist, ardent pro-life advocate
MANCHESTER, NH – John “Jack” Arthur Kenny, 76, a well-known writer and political commentator, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Jack was Born Sept. 23, 1945, in Meriden, CT, youngest of the three children of the late Bernard and Norma (Hills)...
Kimball Jenkins Artist in Residence selected
CONCORD, NH – Kimball Jenkins is pleased to announce the selection of Gemma Soldati, a New Hampshire-based performance artist, as Artist in Residence from September 2022 for the duration of one year. Gemma, who has toured throughout the continent and Europe, has recently returned to New Hampshire after an education and career in Los Angeles and the West Coast. Soldati has expressed a desire to engage with New Hampshire artists and communities and work alongside Kimball Jenkins’ mission statement in order to benefit the state she feels a connection to.
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
Oct. 23: Public invited to send off 25 Honor Flight veterans and first responder escorts for D.C. trip
MANCHESTER, NH – The public is invited on Oct. 23 to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport when 25 veteran heroes will be escorted by 25 first responders from departments throughout New England for an unforgettable journey of remembrance. Veterans who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam will be visiting their memorials...
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
100-year-old veteran who left school to care for brother finally can say she’s a Central grad
MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gillis honored Josephine Sad, 100, with an equivalent high school diploma as a gesture of gratitude for her service to our country. Josephine, who attended Central High School, left before graduation to take care of her...
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
2022 First Amendment Award recipients to be honored Oct. 20
MANCHESTER, NH – Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s Legal Director, is this year’s Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award honoree, and will be saluted by the School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised...
“Shoebert” update: Seal from Beverly makes his return to the wild
BLOCK ISLAD, R.I. — The gray seal who captivated crowds after he was spotted swimming in a pond in Beverly, is back to the wild off Rhode Island after a short stay at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. “Shoebert” was released into the ocean on Block Island on Tuesday,...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
Tripadvisor ranks East Boston restaurant among top ‘hidden gems’ in US
As part of its Travelers’ Choice Award series, travel guide Tripadvisor has announced the “Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022″ and one Massachusetts restaurant has been ranked among the top “hidden gem restaurants” in the U.S., in this inaugural award. The rankings for the...
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
