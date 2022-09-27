ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“What are my rights?” East Memphis business questions eviction in middle of five-year lease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jazmine Tricoche first opened the doors to her event center, she said she wanted to help make the dreams of the community a reality. “I love bringing creative dreams to life,” said Tricoche, the owner of the Dream Center Event Venue in east Memphis. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re surprised. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower or wedding.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gordon Food Service opens in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers in Midtown now have more grocery store options. Gordon Food Service Store opened Thursday on Union Avenue. The 27,000-square-foot store supplies food to restaurants, bars, and other food service professionals but is also open to the public. “We take care of a lot of the needs you have at home,” said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW reopening offices to walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it will be reopening four of its community officers to walk-in customers. MLGW will reportedly reopen the downtown, Lamar Avenue, Whitehaven and Millington community offices Monday, October 3. MLGW says its Summer Avenue office will remain closed. The downtown, Lamar Avenue, and Whitehaven offices will be […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

The Return of the Bank Fishing King

MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

SCSO warns of detours, delays during St. Jude Ironman Saturday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. –Around 3,000 athletes from around the globe are expected to take part in the second annual St. Jude Ironman triathlon in Shelby and Fayette counties on Saturday. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure they are as safe as possible. Participants will complete a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

One injured in southwest Memphis shooting

UPDATE: Memphis Police now say a child was not shot. Only one adult was injured in this shooting. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Cane Ridge Drive near Southhill Avenue at around 3 p.m. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Amazon to adopt 20 Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon and Memphis-Shelby County Schools will host a signing day to officially adopt 20 schools. It will be Wednesday morning at 160 S Hollywood St in the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education Auditorium. Amazon’s partnership will support schools in a variety of areas:. • provide...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis may restore 1978 pensions for police, fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officials announced Wednesday a plan to restore pensions for police and fire employees that they say will help with recruiting and retaining first responders. Mayor Jim Strickland will seek city council approval to allow police and firefighters to have the option to choose the city’s 1978 pension plan, or the 2016 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Stanton, Tennessee, residents excited for Ford's BlueOval City

STANTON, Tennessee — Sprouting up amid the cotton fields of sleepy Stanton, Tennessee are building cranes, temporary trailers and construction trucks paving the way for Ford's BlueOval City. Lesa Tard, better known as "Suga" by other residents of Stanton, said that a lot of the people in the town...
STANTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | A golden opportunity to begin moving from poverty to prosperity | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one year ago Tuesday that one of America’s most venerable companies unveiled a project that promises to completely transform the economic fortunes of West Tennessee and beyond. On a platform filled with political and business leaders, Ford Motor Company fulfilled a lot of longtime dreams by announcing it will build an electric truck assembly plant on what was known as the Memphis Regional Megasite.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Who pays to repair broken Memphis sidewalks? You do, city says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those who may think sidewalks are no big deal, a WREG Problem Solvers investigation found the stakes can be very high for homeowners.  Many are surprised to find out that they, not the city, are responsible for the sidewalks in front of their property. And if you are cited for poor sidewalks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city

Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

