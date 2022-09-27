ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash caused lane closures near Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning. The crash happened on Airport Road at Founders Boulevard causing the left lane heading north to close. The crash happened at 4:24 a.m., according to police dispatch. No injuries were...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Sign#911#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
KFOX 14

Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Capital Improvement Department wants to bring bike paths to East El Paso

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police investigating east El Paso shooting, no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy