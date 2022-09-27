Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash caused lane closures near Airport
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning. The crash happened on Airport Road at Founders Boulevard causing the left lane heading north to close. The crash happened at 4:24 a.m., according to police dispatch. No injuries were...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
KFOX 14
Over 130 grams of meth discovered during traffic stop in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men and a woman were arrested after police found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, El Paso police stated. On September 22, a vehicle was stopped in the 5100 of Doniphan Drive for a traffic violation. Jose Cardona, Jaime Guereca and Monica Leu were...
KFOX 14
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
Traffic stop lead to a meth bust and triple arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men and a woman were arrested after being found in possession of over 130 grams of methamphetamine. On September 22, 2022, a vehicle was stopped at the 5100 of Doniphan after the driver committed a traffic violation. The three occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of over […]
KFOX 14
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
KVIA
Woman charged with murder in east El Paso shooting caught on surveillance video
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the east side, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 24-year-old Rachel Rivota was the driver of a vehicle that drove up to 35-year-old-Christopher Ryan Correa on Sept. 18 around 2:20 a.m.
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
KFOX 14
Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
KFOX 14
El Paso Capital Improvement Department wants to bring bike paths to East El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to improve transportation safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Partial funding for the project would come from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) Program. TASA provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives including:. on and off...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
KFOX 14
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
Police investigating east El Paso shooting, no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders to work with Sunland Park to find solutions to state-line subdivision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new subdivision is set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Residents who live here have said they have many concerns regarding the new subdivision. They said the main issue they have brought up would be...
Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
KFOX 14
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
